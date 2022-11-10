Pac-12 football game predictions for Week 11
Is November 19 here yet?
No, but we are getting closer to the day all of the Pac-12 is waiting for. However, there are games to be played this weekend as the end of the season keeps approaching quickly.
The Pac-12 college wires team is back with more predictions, but first, let’s examine the season results and record from last week’s slate.
Jack Carlough 6-0, 61-11
Don Smalley 5-1, 58-13
Tony Cosolo 6-0, 57-14
Matt Zemek 6-0, 57-14
Zac Neel 5-1, 56-15
Patrick Conn 5-1, 55-16
Don James 5-1, 54-17
Andy Patton 6-0, 54-17
Matt Wadleigh 6-0, 53-18
This week’s slate shouldn’t be too difficult to predict, although we saw both USC and UCLA struggle last week against lesser opponents, so who knows what happens this week with everybody’s eyes looking forward to the Nov. 19 Utah-Oregon and UCLA-USC matchups.
COLORADO BUFFALOES AT USC TROJANS
Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general view of United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum while fireworks burst as Southern California Trojans players enter the field before a game against the California Golden Bears. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Don S: USC
Andy: USC
Zac: USC
Matt Z: USC
Matt W: USC
Don J: USC
Jack: USC
Tony: USC
Patrick: USC
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS AT WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert celebrates a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Don S: Washington State
Andy: Washington State
Zac: Washington State
Matt Z: Washington State
Matt W: Washington State
Don J: Washington State
Jack: Washington State
Tony: Washington State
Patrick: Washington State
WASHINGTON HUSKIES AT OREGON DUCKS
Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Don S: Oregon
Andy: Oregon
Zac: Oregon
Matt Z: Oregon
Matt W: Oregon
Don J: Oregon
Jack: Oregon
Tony: Oregon
Patrick: Oregon
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS AT OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Nov 14, 2015; Berkeley, CA, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jordan Villamin (13) carries the ball as California Golden Bears cornerback Darius Allensworth (2) defends during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Don S: Oregon State
Andy: Oregon State
Zac: Oregon State
Matt Z: Oregon State
Matt W: Oregon State
Don J: Cal
Jack: Oregon State
Tony: Oregon State
Patrick: Oregon State
STANFORD CARDINAL AT UTAH UTES
Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches warm up prior to a game against the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Don S: Utah
Andy: Utah
Zac: Utah
Matt Z: Utah
Matt W: Utah
Don J: Utah
Jack: Utah
Tony: Utah
Patrick: Utah
ARIZONA WILDCATS AT UCLA BRUINS
Nov 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Don S: UCLA
Andy: UCLA
Zac: UCLA
Matt Z: UCLA
Matt W: UCLA
Don J: UCLA
Jack: UCLA
Tony: UCLA
Patrick: UCLA
BONUS PICK: IAN HEST, TROJANS WIRED CO-HOST AND PRODUCER
The co-host and producer of our Trojans: Wired podcast thinks USC wins but that Colorado can certainly score against the struggling USC defense.
USC-COLORADO KICKOFF TIME
Trojans-Buffaloes starts just after 6:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time in the Los Angeles Coliseum on Friday evening.
USC-COLORADO TV NETWORK AND ANNOUNCERS
Fox Sports 1 has the broadcast of USC-Colorado.
Alex Faust handles play by play, while Petros Papadakis will do the color commentary.
ARIZONA STATE-WASHINGTON STATE TV AND ANNOUNCERS
ASU-Wazzu is a 12:30 Pacific Standard Time kick from Pullman.
Pac-12 Network has the broadcast, with Roxy Bernstein on play by play and Lincoln Kennedy on color commentary.
WASHINGTON-OREGON TV AND ANNOUNCERS
Washington-Oregon is a 4 p.m. Pacific game from Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Fox has the broadcast, with Jason Benetti doing play by play and Brock Huard handling the color commentary.
CAL-OREGON STATE TV AND ANNOUNCERS
Bears-Beavers is a 6 p.m. Pacific game on Pac-12 Network from Corvallis.
Ted Robinson has the play by play, while Yogi Roth handles the commentary.
STANFORD-UTAH TV AND ANNOUNCERS
This is a 7 p.m. Pacific game from Salt Lake City.
ESPN has the broadcast, with Dave Pasch doing play by play and Dusty Dvoracek handling the commentary. Tom Luginbill adds sideline reportage and analysis.
ARIZONA-UCLA TV AND ANNOUNCERS
This is a Fox game at 7:30 p.m. Pacific from Pasadena.
Noah Eagle has play by play, and Mark Helfrich has the color commentary assignment.