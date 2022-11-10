Pac-12 football game predictions for Week 11

Is November 19 here yet?

No, but we are getting closer to the day all of the Pac-12 is waiting for. However, there are games to be played this weekend as the end of the season keeps approaching quickly.

The Pac-12 college wires team is back with more predictions, but first, let’s examine the season results and record from last week’s slate.

Jack Carlough 6-0, 61-11

Don Smalley 5-1, 58-13

Tony Cosolo 6-0, 57-14

Matt Zemek 6-0, 57-14

Zac Neel 5-1, 56-15

Patrick Conn 5-1, 55-16

Don James 5-1, 54-17

Andy Patton 6-0, 54-17

Matt Wadleigh 6-0, 53-18

This week’s slate shouldn’t be too difficult to predict, although we saw both USC and UCLA struggle last week against lesser opponents, so who knows what happens this week with everybody’s eyes looking forward to the Nov. 19 Utah-Oregon and UCLA-USC matchups.

COLORADO BUFFALOES AT USC TROJANS

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general view of United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum while fireworks burst as Southern California Trojans players enter the field before a game against the California Golden Bears. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don S: USC

Andy: USC

Zac: USC

Matt Z: USC

Matt W: USC

Don J: USC

Jack: USC

Tony: USC

Patrick: USC

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS AT WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert celebrates a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Don S: Washington State

Andy: Washington State

Zac: Washington State

Matt Z: Washington State

Matt W: Washington State

Don J: Washington State

Jack: Washington State

Tony: Washington State

Patrick: Washington State

WASHINGTON HUSKIES AT OREGON DUCKS

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Don S: Oregon

Andy: Oregon

Zac: Oregon

Matt Z: Oregon

Matt W: Oregon

Don J: Oregon

Jack: Oregon

Tony: Oregon

Patrick: Oregon

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS AT OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Nov 14, 2015; Berkeley, CA, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jordan Villamin (13) carries the ball as California Golden Bears cornerback Darius Allensworth (2) defends during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Don S: Oregon State

Andy: Oregon State

Zac: Oregon State

Matt Z: Oregon State

Matt W: Oregon State

Don J: Cal

Jack: Oregon State

Tony: Oregon State

Patrick: Oregon State

STANFORD CARDINAL AT UTAH UTES

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches warm up prior to a game against the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Don S: Utah

Andy: Utah

Zac: Utah

Matt Z: Utah

Matt W: Utah

Don J: Utah

Jack: Utah

Tony: Utah

Patrick: Utah

ARIZONA WILDCATS AT UCLA BRUINS

Nov 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Don S: UCLA

Andy: UCLA

Zac: UCLA

Matt Z: UCLA

Matt W: UCLA

Don J: UCLA

Jack: UCLA

Tony: UCLA

Patrick: UCLA

BONUS PICK: IAN HEST, TROJANS WIRED CO-HOST AND PRODUCER

The co-host and producer of our Trojans: Wired podcast thinks USC wins but that Colorado can certainly score against the struggling USC defense.

USC-COLORADO KICKOFF TIME

Trojans-Buffaloes starts just after 6:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time in the Los Angeles Coliseum on Friday evening.

USC-COLORADO TV NETWORK AND ANNOUNCERS

Fox Sports 1 has the broadcast of USC-Colorado.

Alex Faust handles play by play, while Petros Papadakis will do the color commentary.

ARIZONA STATE-WASHINGTON STATE TV AND ANNOUNCERS

ASU-Wazzu is a 12:30 Pacific Standard Time kick from Pullman.

Pac-12 Network has the broadcast, with Roxy Bernstein on play by play and Lincoln Kennedy on color commentary.

WASHINGTON-OREGON TV AND ANNOUNCERS

Washington-Oregon is a 4 p.m. Pacific game from Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Fox has the broadcast, with Jason Benetti doing play by play and Brock Huard handling the color commentary.

CAL-OREGON STATE TV AND ANNOUNCERS

Bears-Beavers is a 6 p.m. Pacific game on Pac-12 Network from Corvallis.

Ted Robinson has the play by play, while Yogi Roth handles the commentary.

STANFORD-UTAH TV AND ANNOUNCERS

This is a 7 p.m. Pacific game from Salt Lake City.

ESPN has the broadcast, with Dave Pasch doing play by play and Dusty Dvoracek handling the commentary. Tom Luginbill adds sideline reportage and analysis.

ARIZONA-UCLA TV AND ANNOUNCERS

This is a Fox game at 7:30 p.m. Pacific from Pasadena.

Noah Eagle has play by play, and Mark Helfrich has the color commentary assignment.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire