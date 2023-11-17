Pac-12 football game predictions for Week 12
The Pac-12 Conference regular season is coming to an end, although the future of the Pac-12 looks like it will be the Pac-2. This is in reference to the latest news regarding Washington State and Oregon State.
This weekend, Oregon State-Washington is the biggest game, and UCLA-USC could be the final game of Chip Kelly’s time in Westwood. Besides that, not much else is noteworthy, although nobody saw Arizona State stunning UCLA last weekend.
Once again, Matt Zemek, Donovan James, and Matt Wadleigh of Trojans Wire — joined by Don Smalley, Zach Neel, and Miles Dwyer of Ducks Wire, and Jack Carlough of Buffaloes Wire — are here to make their predictions for another loaded slate of games.
COLORADO AT WASHINGTON STATE (FRIDAY)
Matt Zemek: Washington State
Donovan James: Colorado
Matt Wadleigh: Colorado
Don Smalley: Washington State
Zachary Neel: Colorado
Miles Dwyer: Colorado
Jack Carlough: Colorado
UTAH VS ARIZONA
Matt Zemek: Arizona
Donovan James: Utah
Matt Wadleigh: Arizona
Don Smalley: Utah
Zachary Neel: Utah
Miles Dwyer: Utah
Jack Carlough: Utah
UCLA AT USC
Matt Zemek: USC
Donovan James: USC
Matt Wadleigh: USC
Don Smalley: USC
Zachary Neel: UCLA
Miles Dwyer: USC
Jack Carlough: USC
OREGON AT ARIZONA STATE
Matt Zemek: Oregon
Donovan James: Oregon
Matt Wadleigh: Oregon
Don Smalley: Oregon
Zachary Neel: Oregon
Miles Dwyer: Oregon
Jack Carlough: Oregon
CAL AT STANFORD
Matt Zemek: Stanford
Donovan James: Cal
Matt Wadleigh: Cal
Don Smalley: Stanford
Zachary Neel: Cal
Miles Dwyer: Stanford
Jack Carlough: Cal
WASHINGTON AT OREGON STATE
Matt Zemek: Oregon State
Donovan James: Washington
Matt Wadleigh: Washington
Don Smalley: Washington
Zachary Neel: Washington
Miles Dwyer: Washington
Jack Carlough: Washington