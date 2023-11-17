Pac-12 football game predictions for Week 12

The Pac-12 Conference regular season is coming to an end, although the future of the Pac-12 looks like it will be the Pac-2. This is in reference to the latest news regarding Washington State and Oregon State.

This weekend, Oregon State-Washington is the biggest game, and UCLA-USC could be the final game of Chip Kelly’s time in Westwood. Besides that, not much else is noteworthy, although nobody saw Arizona State stunning UCLA last weekend.

Once again, Matt Zemek, Donovan James, and Matt Wadleigh of Trojans Wire — joined by Don Smalley, Zach Neel, and Miles Dwyer of Ducks Wire, and Jack Carlough of Buffaloes Wire — are here to make their predictions for another loaded slate of games.

COLORADO AT WASHINGTON STATE (FRIDAY)

Sep 30, 2023; John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Zemek: Washington State

Donovan James: Colorado

Matt Wadleigh: Colorado

Don Smalley: Washington State

Zachary Neel: Colorado

Miles Dwyer: Colorado

Jack Carlough: Colorado

UTAH VS ARIZONA

Oct 7, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Zemek: Arizona

Donovan James: Utah

Matt Wadleigh: Arizona

Don Smalley: Utah

Zachary Neel: Utah

Miles Dwyer: Utah

Jack Carlough: Utah

UCLA AT USC

Dec 12, 2020; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Zemek: USC

Donovan James: USC

Matt Wadleigh: USC

Don Smalley: USC

Zachary Neel: UCLA

Miles Dwyer: USC

Jack Carlough: USC

OREGON AT ARIZONA STATE

USA TODAY Sports syndication – The Register Guard

Matt Zemek: Oregon

Donovan James: Oregon

Matt Wadleigh: Oregon

Don Smalley: Oregon

Zachary Neel: Oregon

Miles Dwyer: Oregon

Jack Carlough: Oregon

CAL AT STANFORD

Sep 23, 2023; John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Zemek: Stanford

Donovan James: Cal

Matt Wadleigh: Cal

Don Smalley: Stanford

Zachary Neel: Cal

Miles Dwyer: Stanford

Jack Carlough: Cal

WASHINGTON AT OREGON STATE

Oct 21, 2023; Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Zemek: Oregon State

Donovan James: Washington

Matt Wadleigh: Washington

Don Smalley: Washington

Zachary Neel: Washington

Miles Dwyer: Washington

Jack Carlough: Washington

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire