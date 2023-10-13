Pac-12 football game predictions: Week 7

Anothr loaded Pac-12 schedule is here, and this weekend has plenty of big matchups. Oregon and Washington face off. UCLA and Oregon State play each other, and Arizona against Washington State should be a good game.

USC faces Notre Dame in that storied rivalry, and the predictions are all over the place.

Matt Wadleigh, Donovan James, and Matt Zemek from Trojans Wire; Zachary Neel, Don Smalley, and Miles Dwyer from Ducks Wire; podcast producer Ian Hest; and Jack Carlough from Buffaloes Wire are here to make the selections once again.

Let’s remind you about our content on the College Wire websites this week:

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame as the Irish prepare to face USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

Prominent Pac-12 sports journalist thinks USC is likely to fire Alex Grinch before season’s end.

USC and Lincoln Riley need to have a plan in place if Alex Grinch coaches poorly and loses to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator might actually be worse than Alex Grinch, a fascinating plot point heading into the October 14 renewal of Irish-Trojans.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Notre Dame and Utah.

Here, below, are our Pac-12 predictions for Week 7. The USC-Notre Dame game looks like the biggest coin flip:

STANFORD AT COLORADO

Sep 16, 2023; Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Wadleigh: Colorado

Jack Carlough: Colorado

Zachary Neel: Colorado

Miles Dwyer: Colorado

Donovan James: Colorado

Matt Zemek: Colorado

Don Smalley: Colorado

Ian Hest: Colorado

CALIFORNIA AT UTAH

Sep 23, 2023; Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Wadleigh: Utah

Jack Carlough: Utah

Zachary Neel: Utah

Miles Dwyer: Utah

Donovan James: Cal

Matt Zemek: Utah

Don Smalley: Utah

Ian Hest: Utah

OREGON AT WASHINGTON

Nov 12, 2022; Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Wadleigh: Oregon

Jack Carlough: Oregon

Zachary Neel: Oregon

Miles Dwyer: Oregon

Donovan James: Oregon

Matt Zemek: Washington

Don Smalley: Oregon

Ian Hest: Oregon

ARIZONA AT WASHINGTON STATE

Oct 7, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Wadleigh: Washington State

Jack Carlough: Arizona

Zachary Neel: Arizona

Miles Dwyer: Washington State

Matt Zemek: Washington State

Don Smalley: Arizona

Ian Hest: Washington State

USC AT NOTRE DAME

Nov 26, 2022; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Wadleigh: USC

Jack Carlough: Notre Dame

Zachary Neel: Notre Dame

Miles Dwyer: USC

Donovan James: USC

Matt Zemek: USC

Don Smalley: Notre Dame

Ian Hest: USC

UCLA AT OREGON STATE

Oct 7, 2023: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Wadleigh: UCLA

Jack Carlough: Oregon State

Zachary Neel: Oregon State

Miles Dwyer: Oregon State

Donovan James: UCLA

Matt Zemek: Oregon State

Don Smalley: Oregon State

Ian Hest: Oregon State

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire