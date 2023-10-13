Pac-12 football game predictions: Week 7
Anothr loaded Pac-12 schedule is here, and this weekend has plenty of big matchups. Oregon and Washington face off. UCLA and Oregon State play each other, and Arizona against Washington State should be a good game.
USC faces Notre Dame in that storied rivalry, and the predictions are all over the place.
Matt Wadleigh, Donovan James, and Matt Zemek from Trojans Wire; Zachary Neel, Don Smalley, and Miles Dwyer from Ducks Wire; podcast producer Ian Hest; and Jack Carlough from Buffaloes Wire are here to make the selections once again.
Let's remind you about our content on the College Wire websites this week:
Prominent Pac-12 sports journalist thinks USC is likely to fire Alex Grinch before season’s end.
USC and Lincoln Riley need to have a plan in place if Alex Grinch coaches poorly and loses to Notre Dame.
Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator might actually be worse than Alex Grinch, a fascinating plot point heading into the October 14 renewal of Irish-Trojans.
Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Notre Dame and Utah.
Here, below, are our Pac-12 predictions for Week 7. The USC-Notre Dame game looks like the biggest coin flip:
STANFORD AT COLORADO
Matt Wadleigh: Colorado
Jack Carlough: Colorado
Zachary Neel: Colorado
Miles Dwyer: Colorado
Donovan James: Colorado
Matt Zemek: Colorado
Don Smalley: Colorado
Ian Hest: Colorado
CALIFORNIA AT UTAH
Matt Wadleigh: Utah
Jack Carlough: Utah
Zachary Neel: Utah
Miles Dwyer: Utah
Donovan James: Cal
Matt Zemek: Utah
Don Smalley: Utah
Ian Hest: Utah
OREGON AT WASHINGTON
Matt Wadleigh: Oregon
Jack Carlough: Oregon
Zachary Neel: Oregon
Miles Dwyer: Oregon
Donovan James: Oregon
Matt Zemek: Washington
Don Smalley: Oregon
Ian Hest: Oregon
ARIZONA AT WASHINGTON STATE
Matt Wadleigh: Washington State
Jack Carlough: Arizona
Zachary Neel: Arizona
Miles Dwyer: Washington State
Matt Zemek: Washington State
Don Smalley: Arizona
Ian Hest: Washington State
USC AT NOTRE DAME
Matt Wadleigh: USC
Jack Carlough: Notre Dame
Zachary Neel: Notre Dame
Miles Dwyer: USC
Donovan James: USC
Matt Zemek: USC
Don Smalley: Notre Dame
Ian Hest: USC
UCLA AT OREGON STATE
Matt Wadleigh: UCLA
Jack Carlough: Oregon State
Zachary Neel: Oregon State
Miles Dwyer: Oregon State
Donovan James: UCLA
Matt Zemek: Oregon State
Don Smalley: Oregon State
Ian Hest: Oregon State