Pac-12 football: Final 2023 regular season passing yards leaders

With the 2023 Pac-12 football regular season now in the books, next up is Friday’s conference championship game between Oregon and Washington.

The Pac-12 Conference began the year with a flurry of ranked teams before a handful came crashing back down to earth. The quarterback position still performed well as Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix should both be headed to New York for the Heisman Trophy Award ceremony.

Caleb Williams also played well despite USC tripping down the stretch, and Shedeur Sanders made the transition from Jackson State to Colorado look easy.

Below are the final Pac-12 regular season passing yards leaders:

SHEDEUR SANDERS, COLORADO: 3,230 YARDS

Shedeur Sanders began the year with Heisman Trophy buzz, but the offensive line issues proved too large. He finished with 27 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions despite missing the season finale.

CAMERON WARD, WASHINGTON STATE: 3,415 YARDS

Cameron Ward finished the year with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. Washington State also almost pulled off a late-season upset of rival Washington.

CALEB WILLIAMS, USC: 3,633 YARDS

The Trojans’ defense blew Caleb Williams’ chances at a Pac-12 title, but he could still end up as a Heisman Trophy finalist. He finished with 30 touchdowns and five interceptions.

MICHAEL PENIX JR., WASHINGTON: 3,899 YARDS

Penix and Washington will soon face Oregon in the Pac-12 title game. The veteran QB finished the regular season with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

BO NIX, OREGON: 3,906 YARDS

Bo Nix barely edged out Penix as the Pac-12’s passing yards leader, but the conference title game is all that matters. The winner likely locks in a spot in the College Football Playoff.

