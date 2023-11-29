Pac-12 football: Final 2023 regular season receiving yards leaders

Several teams in the Pac-12 sure aired the ball out a ton on offense this season, and we examined the passing numbers of the conference’s top quarterbacks earlier this week.

But, the wide receiver position was also loaded with talent. The Colorado Buffaloes had a deep pass-catching group of their own led by Xavier Weaver, who finished eighth in the conference with 908 receiving yards. Travis Hunter, who played nine games on the season, was 13th with 721 yards as the two-way star made his mark on both sides of the ball.

Here’s a look at the Pac-12’s top five receiving yards leaders from the 2023 regular season:

TAHJ WASHINGTON, USC: 963 YARDS

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Tahj Washington led USC in receiving on the year, but former Colorado star Brenden Rice was close behind with 791 yards.

ELIC AYOMANOR, STANFORD: 1,013 YARDS

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Colorado fans will never forget Elic Ayomanor’s name after he completed an absurd catch in Stanford’s stunning upset of the Buffs in October. He finished the year with 1,013 yards and made his name known in that win over the Buffs.

TETAIROA McMILLAN, ARIZONA: 1,242 YARDS

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona’s star WR was key in helping the Wildcats finish the regular season with nine wins. McMillan also caught 10 TD passes, including one against the Buffs.

ROME ODUNZE, WASHINGTON: 1,326 YARDS

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies have stars everywhere. Odunze had 13 receiving touchdowns, falling just short of Oregon’s Troy Franklin for the conference lead. The two will face off in the Pac-12 title game, however.

TROY FRANKLIN, OREGON: 1,349 YARDS

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Franklin led the Pac-12 in receiving yards and touchdowns and surely boosted his NFL draft stock while catching passing from Heisman Trophy candidate Bo Nix.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire