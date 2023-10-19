Pac-12 football experts assess Utah’s ability to beat USC

We asked our Pac-12 football panel about the odds of Utah beating USC this weekend.

Here are the panel’s responses:

Matt Zemek: “45 percent, even without Cam Rising. We all saw Notre Dame’s defensive line dominate USC’s offensive line. If Notre Dame can win by 28 points on a day when its offense managed only 253 yards, Utah can certainly win outright in the Coliseum — not by 28, but by three or four points. Utah can and probably will muck this game up, making it ugly and rugged. USC is unlikely to win in a blowout. Yet, not having Rising will make it hard for Utah to actually win the game. Still: It’s close to a toss-up. Only a slight lean to the Trojans here.”

Zachary Neel: “This is more of a coin-flip game to me, but I currently have USC beating Utah. I think that the Utes’ offense is weak enough that the Trojans’ defense will actually be able to look serviceable this week. I expect a bounce-back from Caleb Williams against a solid Utah defense.”

Matt Wadleigh: “I had Utah beating USC at the start of the year, but without Cam Rising, this team is much different. I’ll give Utah a 20% chance to beat USC.”

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire