Pac-12 football: ESPN reveals five uncertainties ahead of the upcoming season

On and off the field, the Pac-12 is in an interesting place right now ahead of the 2023 college football season. While the conference boasts arguably the most talent it has had in years, the Pac-12’s future essentially rests on the long-awaited announcement of a media rights deal.

This fall should still be an enjoyable one in the Pac-12 with a Heisman-winning QB coming back for USC and Deion Sanders now leading Colorado.

Just before the Pac-12 media day festivities kicked off on Friday, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Paolo Uggetti revealed five “pressing” questions to consider ahead of the 2023 season. Below is a quick breakdown of those five uncertainties in the Pac-12:

What's happening with the Pac-12 media rights deal?

Sep 15, 2018; Boulder, CO, USA; General view of a PAC 12 broadcast cameraman during the game between the New Hampshire Wildcats against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

During his remarks at Pac-12 media day, commissioner George Kliavkoff said that he and the conference’s board are optimistic that a media rights deal will be secured in the near future. The outside pressure to land an agreement is certainly building, though.

Bonagura was still quick to remind us that Kliavkoff has been saying “near future” for nearly a year now.

What will USC and UCLA's final season in the Pac-12 look like?

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) catches a pass against defensive back Jaylin Smith (19) during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

With USC being picked to finish first in the Pac-12 preseason media poll, Uggetti put it best: “I can’t imagine the Pac-12 will feel great about sending them out the door with a trophy.”

Can Utah be dethroned?

Nov 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Paul Maile (54) lines up across from the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Utah seems to enter every season with more doubters than believers. That’s pretty much the case again this year with many expecting either USC, Oregon or Washington to dethrone the two-time defending Pac-12 champions.

Who's the second-best Pac-12 QB?

Nov 4, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes while under pressure from Oregon State Beavers linebacker Omar Speights (1) during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

After winning the Heisman last season, the Pac-12’s best QB is clearly Caleb Williams. Behind Williams, it’s likely Michael Penix Jr., although Bonagura found it interesting the Bo Nix had the second-highest QBR in the Pac-12 last season (85.1) while Penix was fifth (81.1).

Can Coach Prime's rebuild work?

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders alongside head coach Deion Sanders (Courtesy of Derek Marckel, University of Colorado)

The entire college football world is likely wondering this same question: Will Deion Sanders’ historic rebuild produce immediate success? Most national media outlets are admittedly pessimistic about the 2023 Buffs, who hold only a small handful of returning players from last season’s 1-11 squad.

Still, Coach Prime has brought life back into a Colorado football program that is undoubtedly trending upward.

