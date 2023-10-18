Pac-12 football enters the bloodstream of national popular culture

Coach Prime, aka Deion Sanders, and his Colorado football team suffered such a huge loss against Stanford on Friday night that “Saturday Night Live” made fun of it a day later in a segment featuring actor Kenan Thompson in the role of Coach Prime.

Comedian Kenan Thompson parodied the Colorado coach during a Weekend Update skit alongside comedian and Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost, with Thompson delivering several hilarious Coach Prime-esque moments during the four-plus-minute sketch.

The Buffaloes started 3-0 this season before going 1-3 in their last four games. When Jost reminded the make-believe Prime that his team was currently 4-3 after the hot start to the 2023 campaign, Thompson responded with a classic Sanders line.

“Colin, we unstoppable man. We’ve only lost three games. I can’t even think of a team that’s lost fewer than that,” Thompson said.

The act also poked fun at Sanders’ departure from Jackson State, the HBCU program that launched Sanders’ career as a head coach in the collegiate ranks and the one he often called a “God-given” assignment.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire