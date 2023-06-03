Pac-12 football: Colorado owns the most difficult 2023 schedule, Jon Wilner writes

Once again, there aren’t many “easy” games on Colorado’s schedule.

The Buffs are set to face the likes of TCU, Nebraska, Oregon and USC — and that’s all before Week 6. After that, UCLA, Oregon State and Utah await.

With that in mind, Jon Wilner of The Mercury News ranked each Pac-12 football team’s strength of schedule and unsurprisingly, Colorado’s 2023 slate was considered most difficult. Wilner noted that if the Buffs can’t shock a few difficult opponents early on, their season could be all but over before October even begins.

Deion Sanders’ first season features a rugged lineup with multiple marquee games (good), a narrow path to bowl-eligibility (bad) and a September with both Oregon and USC (ugly). Given all the new, inexperienced players, the Buffaloes could have their fate sealed before Oct. 1.

On the bright side, Colorado doesn’t face Washington and a Week 3 home game vs. Colorado State is certainly winnable, although the Rams should be improved.

