Pac-12 football College Wire predictions for Rivalry Week

The week we have all been waiting for is here: The final full week of the college football regular season. Conference Championship Saturday is a reduced-activity day with a few select games. This weekend (Nov. 26) gives us the last Saturday with a full slate: 47 games, to be precise, and that doesn’t count a bunch of Friday games.

The highly-anticipated matchups of USC-Notre Dame and Oregon State-Oregon have a ton at stake on Saturday. The Trojans are already locked into the Pac-12 title game, and one of Washington, Utah, or Oregon will be their opponent in Las Vegas.

The Pac-12 College Wires team is back with more predictions, and here are the results from last week and the entire season:

Jack Carlough 4-2, 68-15

Tony Cosolo 4-2, 65-18

Matt Zemek 4-2, 65-18

Don Smalley 3-3, 64-19

Zac Neel 4-2, 64-19

Andy Patton 6-0, 64-19

Patrick Conn 4-2, 63-20

Matt Wadleigh 6-0, 63-20

Don James 4-2, 61-22

This is rivalry week, including the Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State. UCLA should have no problem with Cal, and Colorado against Utah won’t be very fun to watch for Buffs fans.

Here are the predictions for the final week of the regular season.

ARIZONA STATE AT ARIZONA

Nov 12, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) throws a pass in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Don S: Arizona State

Andy: Arizona

Zac: Arizona

Matt Z: Arizona

Matt W: Arizona

Don J: Arizona

Tony: Arizona

Jack: Arizona

Patrick: Arizona

UCLA AT CALIFORNIA

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) and tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) react after an iinterception against Southern California Trojans defensive end Korey Foreman (0) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Don S: UCLA

Andy: UCLA

Zac: UCLA

Matt Z: UCLA

Matt W: UCLA

Don J: UCLA

Tony: UCLA

Jack: UCLA

Patrick: UCLA

OREGON AT OREGON STATE (CIVIL WAR)

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) talks to a reporter after a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Don S: Oregon

Andy: Oregon

Zac: Oregon

Matt Z: Oregon State

Matt W: Oregon

Don J: Oregon State

Tony: Oregon

Jack: Oregon

Patrick: Oregon

UTAH AT COLORADO

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham sings the school fight song with his team after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Don S: Utah

Andy: Utah

Zac: Utah

Matt Z: Utah

Matt W: Utah

Don J: Utah

Tony: Utah

Jack: Utah

Patrick: Utah

NOTRE DAME AT USC

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 25: A general view of the band of the field pre-game at the USC Trojans against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 25, 2006 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Don S: USC

Andy: USC

Zac: USC

Matt Z: USC

Matt W: USC

Don J: USC

Tony: USC

Jack: USC

Patrick: Notre Dame

WASHINGTON AT WASHINGTON STATE

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer runs on to the field with players following a 39-28 victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Don S: Washington

Andy: Washington

Zac: Washington

Matt Z: Washington

Matt W: Washington

Don J: Washington

Tony: Washington

Jack: Washington

Patrick: Washington

BYU AT STANFORD

Nov 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) rolls out to throw against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don S: BYU

Andy: BYU

Zac: BYU

Matt Z: BYU

Matt W: BYU

Don J: BYU

Tony: BYU

Jack: BYU

Patrick: BYU

BONUS PICK: TROJANS WIRED PODCAST PRODUCER IAN HEST

Ian picks USC over Notre Dame.

NOTRE DAME - USC TV INFORMATION

Saturday, November 26

7:30 p.m. Eastern, 4:30 Pacific

Los Angeles Coliseum

ABC Sports

NOTRE DAME - USC GAME ANNOUNCERS

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit have the call.

ARIZONA STATE - ARIZONA TV INFORMATION

Friday, November 25

3 p.m. Eastern, noon Pacific

Arizona Stadium in Tucson

Fox Sports 1

UCLA - CALIFORNIA TV INFORMATION

Friday, November 25

4:30 Eastern, 1:30 Pacific

Memorial Stadium in Berkeley

Fox Sports

OREGON - OREGON STATE TV INFORMATION

Saturday, November 26

3:30 Eastern, 12:30 Pacific

Reser Stadium in Corvallis

ABC Sports

UTAH - COLORADO TV INFORMATION

Saturday, November 26

4 Eastern, 1 Pacific

Folsom Field in Boulder

Pac-12 Network

WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE TV INFORMATION

Saturday, November 26

10:30 p.m. Eastern, 7:30 p.m. Pacific

Martin Stadium in Pullman

ESPN

BYU - STANFORD TV INFORMATION

Saturday, November 26

11 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Pacific

Stanford Stadium

Fox Sports 1

