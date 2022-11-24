Pac-12 football College Wire predictions for Rivalry Week
The week we have all been waiting for is here: The final full week of the college football regular season. Conference Championship Saturday is a reduced-activity day with a few select games. This weekend (Nov. 26) gives us the last Saturday with a full slate: 47 games, to be precise, and that doesn’t count a bunch of Friday games.
The highly-anticipated matchups of USC-Notre Dame and Oregon State-Oregon have a ton at stake on Saturday. The Trojans are already locked into the Pac-12 title game, and one of Washington, Utah, or Oregon will be their opponent in Las Vegas.
The Pac-12 College Wires team is back with more predictions, and here are the results from last week and the entire season:
Jack Carlough 4-2, 68-15
Tony Cosolo 4-2, 65-18
Matt Zemek 4-2, 65-18
Don Smalley 3-3, 64-19
Zac Neel 4-2, 64-19
Andy Patton 6-0, 64-19
Patrick Conn 4-2, 63-20
Matt Wadleigh 6-0, 63-20
Don James 4-2, 61-22
This is rivalry week, including the Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State. UCLA should have no problem with Cal, and Colorado against Utah won’t be very fun to watch for Buffs fans.
Here are the predictions for the final week of the regular season.
ARIZONA STATE AT ARIZONA
Nov 12, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) throws a pass in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Don S: Arizona State
Andy: Arizona
Zac: Arizona
Matt Z: Arizona
Matt W: Arizona
Don J: Arizona
Tony: Arizona
Jack: Arizona
Patrick: Arizona
UCLA AT CALIFORNIA
Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) and tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) react after an iinterception against Southern California Trojans defensive end Korey Foreman (0) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Don S: UCLA
Andy: UCLA
Zac: UCLA
Matt Z: UCLA
Matt W: UCLA
Don J: UCLA
Tony: UCLA
Jack: UCLA
Patrick: UCLA
OREGON AT OREGON STATE (CIVIL WAR)
Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) talks to a reporter after a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Don S: Oregon
Andy: Oregon
Zac: Oregon
Matt Z: Oregon State
Matt W: Oregon
Don J: Oregon State
Tony: Oregon
Jack: Oregon
Patrick: Oregon
UTAH AT COLORADO
Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham sings the school fight song with his team after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Don S: Utah
Andy: Utah
Zac: Utah
Matt Z: Utah
Matt W: Utah
Don J: Utah
Tony: Utah
Jack: Utah
Patrick: Utah
NOTRE DAME AT USC
LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 25: A general view of the band of the field pre-game at the USC Trojans against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 25, 2006 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Don S: USC
Andy: USC
Zac: USC
Matt Z: USC
Matt W: USC
Don J: USC
Tony: USC
Jack: USC
Patrick: Notre Dame
WASHINGTON AT WASHINGTON STATE
Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer runs on to the field with players following a 39-28 victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Don S: Washington
Andy: Washington
Zac: Washington
Matt Z: Washington
Matt W: Washington
Don J: Washington
Tony: Washington
Jack: Washington
Patrick: Washington
BYU AT STANFORD
Nov 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) rolls out to throw against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Don S: BYU
Andy: BYU
Zac: BYU
Matt Z: BYU
Matt W: BYU
Don J: BYU
Tony: BYU
Jack: BYU
Patrick: BYU
BONUS PICK: TROJANS WIRED PODCAST PRODUCER IAN HEST
Ian picks USC over Notre Dame.
NOTRE DAME - USC TV INFORMATION
Saturday, November 26
7:30 p.m. Eastern, 4:30 Pacific
Los Angeles Coliseum
ABC Sports
NOTRE DAME - USC GAME ANNOUNCERS
Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit have the call.
ARIZONA STATE - ARIZONA TV INFORMATION
Friday, November 25
3 p.m. Eastern, noon Pacific
Arizona Stadium in Tucson
Fox Sports 1
UCLA - CALIFORNIA TV INFORMATION
Friday, November 25
4:30 Eastern, 1:30 Pacific
Memorial Stadium in Berkeley
Fox Sports
OREGON - OREGON STATE TV INFORMATION
Saturday, November 26
3:30 Eastern, 12:30 Pacific
Reser Stadium in Corvallis
ABC Sports
UTAH - COLORADO TV INFORMATION
Saturday, November 26
4 Eastern, 1 Pacific
Folsom Field in Boulder
Pac-12 Network
WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE TV INFORMATION
Saturday, November 26
10:30 p.m. Eastern, 7:30 p.m. Pacific
Martin Stadium in Pullman
ESPN
BYU - STANFORD TV INFORMATION
Saturday, November 26
11 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Pacific
Stanford Stadium
Fox Sports 1