Pac-12 football: CBS Sports ranks the conference’s head coaches

The Pac-12 is loaded nearly across the board heading into the 2023 football season. With conference realignment rumors swirling and USC and UCLA soon joining the Big Ten, there will be a lot of changes to the structure.

For now, we can focus on the season that is approaching quickly. The head coaches in the conference are talented, and there are a few new names: Troy Taylor at Stanford, Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State and, of course, Deion Sanders with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports compiled a ranking of the head coaches, and it was no surprise who landed at No. 1, although some might be scratching their heads at Sanders’ landing spot.

STANFORD CARDINAL: TROY TAYLOR

Dec 18, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal football head coach Troy Taylor, center, waves while standing on the court with family during the second quarter of the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Tennessee Lady Vols at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

No disrespect to Troy Taylor, who did well at Sacramento State and made a massive jump to the Power Five, but he is the lowest-ranked head coach in the Pac-12 and the lowest in all of the Power Five. However, he did rejuvenate a Sac State program that was a complete afterthought.

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS: KENNY DILLINGHAM

Kenny Dillingham was instrumental to Bo Nix’s jump at Oregon and now he replaces Herm Edwards after that experiment went on far too long.

ARIZONA WILDCATS: JEDD FISCH

Jedd Fisch got hired in 2020 and didn’t have much to work with. Years later, Jayden de Laura is the real deal, and landing Colorado transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig also helps. Arizona might be able to make a bowl game this time around.

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS: JUSTIN WILCOX

Justin Wilcox has arguably the toughest job in the Pac-12. Nobody really wants to come to Cal, and if the Golden Bears don’t do well, it’s more than likely that they move on from Wilcox.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS: JAKE DICKERT

Washington State made a bowl game last year (losing to Fresno State). Cam Ward is back and Dickert, who was ranked as the worst coach in the Pac-12 to start last season, has exceeded expectations.

COLORADO BUFFALOES: DEION SANDERS

BOULDER, COLORADO – APRIL 22: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team plays their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Put the pitchforks down. Yes, Deion Sanders has worked absolute magic in the transfer portal and brought in too many top players to count. But, the Buffs have a difficult schedule and a lot of moving parts. In the end, Coach Prime could end up near the top of the list.

OREGON DUCKS: DAN LANNING

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Do you remember Mario Cristobal? Dan Lanning has come in and wiped those memories completely out. The Ducks are a trendy Pac-12 favorite, and Lanning has become a top recruiter in a conference that will lose USC and UCLA after this season.

OREGON STATE BEAVERS: JONATHAN SMITH

Jonathan Smith

The Beavers were the biggest Pac-12 surprise last year with 10 wins and a revolving door at quarterback. Now, Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei is in, and the Beavers are back in full force.

WASHINGTON HUSKIES: KALEN DEBOER

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Hiring Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State to replace Jimmy Lake was a huge roll of the dice. But, it worked out, and Michael Penix Jr. definitely helped that move quickly.

UCLA BRUINS: CHIP KELLY

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bruins went 9-4 last year with a disappointing Sun Bowl outcome. But, they lost a lot of talent despite adding five-star QB Dante Moore and a pair of key transfers offensively. Can Chip Kelly build momentum with the Big Ten move coming soon?

UTAH UTES: KYLE WHITTINGHAM

Nov 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham during the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Utah is as consistent as it gets, and Kyle Whittingham is the main reason why. Can the Utes three-peat as Pac-12 champions?

USC TROJANS: LINCOLN RILEY

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley (left) and quarterback Caleb Williams (center) and outside wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons pose after a game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It still seems odd that Lincoln Riley is the head coach of the Trojans. They made a New Year’s Six bowl game in his first year, have Caleb Williams back AND landed Dorian Singer in the transfer portal — as well as a few other big names. The Trojans have College Football Playoff written all over them.

