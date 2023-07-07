Pac-12 football: CBS Sports ranks the conference’s head coaches
The Pac-12 is loaded nearly across the board heading into the 2023 football season. With conference realignment rumors swirling and USC and UCLA soon joining the Big Ten, there will be a lot of changes to the structure.
For now, we can focus on the season that is approaching quickly. The head coaches in the conference are talented, and there are a few new names: Troy Taylor at Stanford, Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State and, of course, Deion Sanders with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports compiled a ranking of the head coaches, and it was no surprise who landed at No. 1, although some might be scratching their heads at Sanders’ landing spot.
STANFORD CARDINAL: TROY TAYLOR
No disrespect to Troy Taylor, who did well at Sacramento State and made a massive jump to the Power Five, but he is the lowest-ranked head coach in the Pac-12 and the lowest in all of the Power Five. However, he did rejuvenate a Sac State program that was a complete afterthought.
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS: KENNY DILLINGHAM
Kenny Dillingham was instrumental to Bo Nix’s jump at Oregon and now he replaces Herm Edwards after that experiment went on far too long.
ARIZONA WILDCATS: JEDD FISCH
Jedd Fisch got hired in 2020 and didn’t have much to work with. Years later, Jayden de Laura is the real deal, and landing Colorado transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig also helps. Arizona might be able to make a bowl game this time around.
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS: JUSTIN WILCOX
Justin Wilcox has arguably the toughest job in the Pac-12. Nobody really wants to come to Cal, and if the Golden Bears don’t do well, it’s more than likely that they move on from Wilcox.
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS: JAKE DICKERT
Washington State made a bowl game last year (losing to Fresno State). Cam Ward is back and Dickert, who was ranked as the worst coach in the Pac-12 to start last season, has exceeded expectations.
COLORADO BUFFALOES: DEION SANDERS
Put the pitchforks down. Yes, Deion Sanders has worked absolute magic in the transfer portal and brought in too many top players to count. But, the Buffs have a difficult schedule and a lot of moving parts. In the end, Coach Prime could end up near the top of the list.
OREGON DUCKS: DAN LANNING
Do you remember Mario Cristobal? Dan Lanning has come in and wiped those memories completely out. The Ducks are a trendy Pac-12 favorite, and Lanning has become a top recruiter in a conference that will lose USC and UCLA after this season.
OREGON STATE BEAVERS: JONATHAN SMITH
The Beavers were the biggest Pac-12 surprise last year with 10 wins and a revolving door at quarterback. Now, Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei is in, and the Beavers are back in full force.
WASHINGTON HUSKIES: KALEN DEBOER
Hiring Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State to replace Jimmy Lake was a huge roll of the dice. But, it worked out, and Michael Penix Jr. definitely helped that move quickly.
UCLA BRUINS: CHIP KELLY
The Bruins went 9-4 last year with a disappointing Sun Bowl outcome. But, they lost a lot of talent despite adding five-star QB Dante Moore and a pair of key transfers offensively. Can Chip Kelly build momentum with the Big Ten move coming soon?
UTAH UTES: KYLE WHITTINGHAM
Utah is as consistent as it gets, and Kyle Whittingham is the main reason why. Can the Utes three-peat as Pac-12 champions?
USC TROJANS: LINCOLN RILEY
It still seems odd that Lincoln Riley is the head coach of the Trojans. They made a New Year’s Six bowl game in his first year, have Caleb Williams back AND landed Dorian Singer in the transfer portal — as well as a few other big names. The Trojans have College Football Playoff written all over them.