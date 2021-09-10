Pac-12 Football: Anthony Brown Jr. to Bruce Feldman - No. 12 Oregon will beat No. 3 Ohio State ‘if we do our job’

Bruce Feldman speaks with No. 12 Oregon football's Anthony Brown Jr. about why the quarterback believes the Ducks can triumph in their upcoming game against No. 3 Ohio State. Brown Jr. also talks about earning his Master's degree and how he plans to use his education to help his home community in New Jersey. The marquee matchup between the Ducks and Buckeyes is set to kickoff on Saturday, September 11th at 9 a.m. PT/ 10 a.m. MT and will be aired on FOX.