Pac-12 football analysts aren’t as confident about USC entering Colorado game

Fresh doubts have emerged for USC football after a sloppy Week 4 game. We at Trojans Wire need to see Alex Grinch earn fresh trust. He has to get this defense to tackle better and show that the Trojans will be able to stand up to high-quality opponents.

It’s not just us, however. Other Pac-12 analysts are doubting the Trojans after Week 4, as the Men of Troy prepare to face Colorado in Week 5.

Ducks Wire analyst and staff writer Don Smalley told us that “USC isn’t the prohibitive favorite anymore. I actually think Washington and Oregon are better teams. But with Caleb Williams at QB, that gives the Trojans the advantage. But he’s not heads or tails better than Penix or Nix. The Huskies’ and Ducks’ defenses are significantly better. And again, don’t sleep on WSU. I’m a believer. They are for real and they come to Autzen Oct. 21.”

Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel said that after Week 4, “I gained a bit of confidence in Oregon and Washington while losing a slight bit of confidence in USC because of their defense.”

If USC wants to restore lost confidence, it can trample Colorado and make a statement. The Men of Troy have the ability to change perceptions surrounding this team.

USC win over ASU felt like a loss in many ways.

Alex Grinch is not quieting his critics, and bigger tests await.

