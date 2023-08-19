Pac-12 football analyst sees potential, not proof, in USC defensive line

The USC Trojans’ positional rankings have been pretty good as a collective survey of the full roster. However, the defensive line is where there are a lot of question marks, and Jack Follman of SuperWest Sports ranked this defensive line group as the sixth-best in the Pac-12. Here’s why:

“This group has a lot of potential. (Bear) Alexander was breaking out at Georgia and (Anthony) Lucas is a former five-star recruit. (Kyon) Barrs had a great early career with Arizona.”

From one to five is Utah, Washington, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington State.

It is true that USC’s defense won’t have to be spectacular this season, given how much firepower and potency the offense is expected to bring to the table. However, the defense certainly has to be good enough — far better than 2022 — for the offense’s resources to be maximized. USC was so awful in its most important games last season that the Trojans missed a golden opportunity to sneak into the College Football Playoff.

If the defensive line isn’t up to par this year, the Trojans will not make the most of the Caleb Williams era.

