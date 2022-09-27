Pac-12 football analyst provides overview of the conference through Week 4

What do national pundits have to say about USC? You have seen Kirk Herbstreit include USC in his top six. Joel Klatt of Fox Sports has excluded the Trojans from his top seven, putting the Trojans eighth behind Oklahoma State and Kentucky.

What do other commentators have to say about USC and, for that matter, the Pac-12? Jack Follman covers Pac-12 Football for SuperWest Sports, a site previously known as SportsPac12 before USC and UCLA left for the Big Ten. The site was rebranded as SuperWest Sports when it became apparent that USC would leave the Pac-12.

Follman had some insightful takes on Week 4 in the Pac-12 and the matchups leading up to the conference championship game in December. Follman has previously been a guest on the Trojans: Wired podcast. He has followed the conference for years and has his finger on the pulse of what happens in the league.

Here are some thoughts from Jack Follman below:

Week 4 showed how tough it’s going to be for any team to get through the Pac-12 unscathed The Ducks and Trojans have probably separated themselves from the upper middle of the Conference with their wins and passed huge early-season tests. Oregon and USC got huge road wins. They were massive challenges, though, and they easily could have gone the other way. Lincoln Riley and staff seem to have a good-enough defense to reach their goals this year, especially if they can keep creating turnovers.

Lincoln Riley on USC’s defense against Oregon State, “Our gap control was much better. It can get better, but it was the best of this season.” Riley added that there were TFLs and sacks that they left on the field. — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) September 27, 2022

