Pac-12 football analyst identifies Mario Williams as a breakout star in 2023

The USC Trojans’ 2023 football roster is hugely talented, and sometimes it’s easy to forget about specific players.

One example is Mario Williams, who transferred from Oklahoma after Lincoln Riley took the job, as did quarterback Caleb Williams.

Jack Follman of SuperWest Sports mentioned one breakout player for each Pac-12 program, and Mario Williams was his pick here:

“The big-time Oklahoma transfer was solid in 2022. I think he steps up in 2023 though with Jordan Addison off to the NFL. He’ll be a bigger target for Caleb Williams.”

Having a Biletnikoff Award winner such as Jordan Addison last year certainly didn’t help Williams get more opportunities. In 2023, the possibility is there, especially with the way USC likes to spread the ball around on offense. Dorian Singer has gotten a lot of the attention in the wide receiver room, and veteran Tahj Washington also figures prominently in the USC aerial attack. Yet, don’t forget about Mario Williams, another manifestation of the noticeable depth USC has at this position.

