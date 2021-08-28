Pac-12 football amped-up for electrifying 2021-22 season ahead

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Capitol Police officer who fatally shot a woman as she tried to force her way into the House of Representatives during the Jan. 6 attack said the shooting was a "last resort" because he believed she posed a threat to members of Congress. "I tried to wait as long as I could," police Lieutenant Michael Byrd said in an interview with "NBC Nightly News" that aired on Thursday, in what were his first public remarks since the violence. Byrd described the shooting as an act of "last resort" as he spoke publicly three days after a review by the Capitol Police concluded https://www.reuters.com/world/us/probe-clears-police-officer-who-shot-woman-jan-6-us-capitol-attack-2021-08-23 he had acted lawfully and within department policy in shooting the supporter of then-President Donald Trump as she tried to force her way through a smashed window into the House of Representatives' Speaker's Lobby.