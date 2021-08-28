Pac-12 football amped-up for electrifying 2021-22 season ahead
Pac-12 football kicks off the 2021-22 season this Saturday, Aug. 28 with UCLA facing Hawai’i on ESPN at 12:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. MT. Saturday’s matchup will be the first time a Pac-12 team has hosted a game in Week Zero. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.