Pac-12 football aiming for the season to start on Halloween

A day after the Big Ten announced its fall football season was back on, the Pac-12 is now looking to make their move.

The league is targeting Oct. 31 for its first week of games, according to Jon Wilner of The Mercury News.

Sources: #Pac12 targeting Oct. 31 as restart date, pending approval of the CEOs and lifting of local restrictions in the Bay Area:https://t.co/DeZ39j61O3 — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 17, 2020

The Pac-12's targeted date will allow the conference to play eight games and contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

However, there are three primary hurdles to clear to make this date: local health restrictions lifted, approval from the CEOs and reaching consensus in regards to training camp schedules.

Pac-12 medical advisors have informed the league that players need six weeks to prepare for games—a two-week ramp-up period followed by four weeks of full-contact training camp.

Teams will not be allowed to start full-contact practices until the daily antigen tests are made available, which will be at the end of September.

Some within the conference are discussing shortening that timeframe to five weeks, though Wilner reports six weeks is more likely.

Oregon governor Kate Brown OK'd Oregon and Oregon State to have football seasons, but will not proceed until the Pac-12 provides a written plan for state officials.

The Bay Area schools (Cal and Stanford) are the final teams awaiting approval from health officials.

If the season does begin on Oct.31st, then the Pac-12 presidents would need to vote for the restart on Friday so teams have enough time to prepare.

The conference title game would be held on Dec. 19th.

Pac-12 football looks like it is coming back, people.