The Power Five is now down to three.

Per multiple reports, the Pac-12 Conference has decided to shelve football for the fall, with the hopes of playing in the spring.

They follow the lead of the Big 10, which was the first to make the call earlier today. The Pac-12 has a press conference called for later this afternoon.

While the SEC and ACC and Big 12 seem to be looking for ways to hang on, the simple reality is the fall season is going to be a hash, whether it’s safe to play or not (and ignoring the question of whether it will be any safer in the spring).

That raises so many questions for the future of top players in those conferences, and for the NFL as everyone tries to navigate the next steps.

Pac-12 follows Big 10’s play, cancels football in fall originally appeared on Pro Football Talk