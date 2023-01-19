Pac-12 fans are twisting themselves into pretzels, claiming USC didn’t get uniquely disadvantaged

Predictably, the non-USC fans in the Pac-12 wouldn’t dare listen to anyone who proclaimed that the Trojans were uniquely wronged by the 2023 football schedule.

“Oh, you’re just a USC homer. Oh, you’re just manufacturing controversy for clicks. Oh, you’re just being difficult and standoffish when you really don’t have an argument.”

No, actually we really believe what we say. There’s nothing manufactured about this except for the Pac-12 specifically manufacturing a schedule designed to set up USC to fail. We will see if the Trojans can overcome this. It will certainly take some doing for a defense which, let’s be honest, doesn’t yet have the amount of depth needed to endure what’s coming. More transfer portal and recruiting trail additions will need to be made, especially on the defensive line and in the secondary, for USC to feel better about its 2023 prospects.

Let’s go into the reasons why claims of USC being disadvantaged are hardly overplayed:

WEEK 13 OFF WEEK: NOT WHAT YOU THINK IT IS

So many fans from non-USC Pac-12 schools think USC has this incredible, huge advantage by getting the week off in Week 13. Stop. Just stop.

This is not an amazing advantage.

Non-USC fans are treating this as a break in the schedule, a chance to rest between games.

It’s only a break between games if USC earns a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

For everyone else, whose off weeks come earlier in the season, the off week is guaranteed to be a break between games, because the next game is a locked-in part of the 12-game season schedule. USC actually plays 12 games before Week 13, since it is playing in Week Zero.

Other Pac-12 teams have a guaranteed break. USC does not. USC has to create the break by getting to Vegas.

PATH TO LAS VEGAS IS UNIQUELY BRUTAL

USC plays Notre Dame, something Oregon, Utah, and Washington don’t. USC wanted one thing — just one — from this schedule: Don’t make us have to play an elite (top-tier) Pac-12 team right before or right after Notre Dame.

Nope. Nope. Nope. The Pac-12 couldn’t find a way to get it done, putting the Utah game one week after Notre Dame.

Are we just going to sit here and pretend this failure was unavoidable and simply could not have been addressed? Come on.

SEPTEMBER 23

USC and Utah used to play in September in the Pac-12 schedule rotation (that was 2016, the year Sam Darnold was called into action by Clay Helton in Salt Lake City). Are we going to say USC and Utah could not have played on Sept. 23? Utah plays Weber State the week before, on Sept. 16. USC has Sept. 16 off. Sounds like a good idea.

Nope. The Pac-12 couldn’t get it done.

NINE STRAIGHT GAMES

USC gets Week 3 (Sept. 16) off, but it has to play from Week 4 through Week 12, nine straight weeks.

Does any other Pac-12 team have to do that? Nope.

That is very directly and empirically a disadvantage USC has to deal with. No one else has to carry that burden.

Again, Week 13 confers a benefit to USC only if it can survive those nine straight weeks and reach Vegas. If it doesn’t reach Vegas, Week 13 carries zero benefit to the Trojans. People are willfully and purposefully ignoring that talking point.

A MEANINGFUL WEEK OF REST

We understand why USC has the off week in Week 13, and not earlier in the season: BYU ducked out of that game and created the scheduling vacancy. We’re not unaware of that point. Nevertheless, it remains that having an off week would mean something if it was more in the middle of the season.

An off week between Washington and Oregon, or between Notre Dame and Utah, would have been sufficient to quash any notion that USC was uniquely disadvantaged by this schedule. Yet, in the absence of that, the Trojans are carrying the burden of playing nine straight games against cutthroat competitors.

COMPARE THIS TO OREGON

USC clearly got a far worse schedule than Oregon. Jon Wilner pointed out that Oregon is the one Pac-12 team which doesn’t have to play back-to-back road games at least once during the season.

Just a coincidence, or George Kliavkoff making sure Phil Knight is happy and won’t want to leave for another conference? We report, you decide.

UTAH VS OREGON

To any Utah fans who think USC is bellyaching about the schedule, let’s be clear: Your Utes also got wronged in this schedule. The Utes have to play at Oregon State on a Friday night, a short week, just after facing UCLA. Utah also has to play Oregon on Oct. 28, one week after playing USC. Oregon isn’t playing a top-tier Pac-12 opponent on Oct. 21. Advantage, Ducks.

KLIAVKOFF POLITICS

Let’s be honest: If you’re George Kliavkoff, of course you would craft a schedule which caters to Oregon and not USC. The Trojans are leaving. You want Phil Knight to be happy. You want the Ducks to feel valued so that they don’t leave for the Big Ten or Big 12.

Would any of us have done anything differently under these circumstances, if we were in Kliavkoff’s position? Probably not.

No one is saying Kliavkoff is dumb. He’s actually very smart. Let’s simply acknowledge that this schedule IS, in point of fact, a politically-influenced creation. The unique schedule benefits Oregon received aren’t by accident.

KLIAVKOFF AND USC

Remember that Kliavkoff did try to cater to USC last year with the football schedule and the reform move in which division champions were no longer the Pac-12 Championship Game teams. Removing that barrier for entry was an olive branch to USC, and Trojan fans appreciated the gesture.

That was before USC left for the Big Ten. There were no olive branches in this schedule.

2022 SCHEDULE CONTAINED REAL BENEFITS

In 2022, USC didn’t play Oregon and Washington, but that was purely a product of the Pac-12 schedule rotation. It wasn’t a unique maneuver made by the Pac-12 to ease USC’s path. The 2022 schedule was favorable, though, in a few key ways: First, USC got a midseason off week, unlike this fake break in Week 13, which occurs after the 12-game schedule is already complete. Second, USC didn’t have two overwhelmingly challenging games in a row until UCLA and Notre Dame, and both games were part of a November schedule in which USC stayed at home in Los Angeles the whole month.

If Kliavkoff catered to Oregon in the 2023 schedule, yes, we’re willing to acknowledge he catered to USC in 2022, before the Trojans bolted for the Big Ten. It’s politics. Let’s just be honest enough to admit it.

MEDIA RIGHTS DEAL

George Kliavkoff is a savvy operator. He has a schedule which caters to television at a point in time when he still hasn’t finalized a media rights deal. He obviously wants Amazon and Apple to look at all the attractive games the Pac-12 has on the docket. It’s very clear this schedule was meant to be attractive to television and potential digital partners more than anything else. Frankly, Kliavkoff and the Pac-12 succeeded.

Let’s not say that “fairness” or “balance” were the first considerations. We can all be reasonable and clear-eyed about this.

