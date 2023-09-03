Pac-12 fans lose their minds as conference is perfect while Big 12 crashes in Week 1

Baylor was favored by nearly four touchdowns against Texas State at home. TCU was favored by 20 points against Colorado at home. Texas Tech was favored by two touchdowns over Wyoming on the road. Each of those three Big 12 teams lost outright on Saturday, part of an absolutely miserable day on the field for the Big 12.

Texas struggled for much of the first half against Rice before pulling away in the second half. West Virginia’s offense once again looked bad in a loss to Penn State.

New Big 12 members BYU and Houston looked terrible on offense in sluggish, uncomfortable wins against opponents they should have beaten by larger margins. Neither BYU nor Houston were able to score as many as 18 points (let alone 30 or 35 or 40).

The Big 12 was bad in Week 1 of the college football season. There wasn’t a single notable win from the conference. Oklahoma did, in fairness, look great, but that was against a cupcake opponent, Arkansas State. The Big 12 didn’t score a win over a high-quality team. Not one.

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 did not lose a game this week and has not yet lost a game this season. USC scored 66 points in a 52-point win. Oregon scored 81. Washington absolutely thumped Boise State. Stanford scored an impressive win at Hawaii. Cal scored 58 in a blowout of North Texas. Utah thrashed Florida on Thursday in a high-profile game. Last but certainly not least, Deion Sanders and Colorado stunned TCU, the team which made the national championship game last year.

The Pac-12 was supposed to be good at the top of the conference, with USC, Oregon, Washington, and Utah forming a fabulous four. However, with Colorado being much better than expected and the Bay Area schools looking far better than anyone anticipated, this conference looks like an absolute sausage grinder in which nearly every game will be tough. It is the best the Pac-12 has looked from top to bottom in a very long time.

Yet, the conference is basically dead, all while the Big 12 is safe and sound because of the Grand Canyon-sized gulf in leadership and savvy from executives and administrators. It’s all very bizarre, and it has to be infuriating for Pac-12 fans who know that this high level of football won’t continue into 2024 … because there won’t be a Pac-12 Conference by then.

Pac-12 fans couldn’t really laugh at the Big 12 because their conference is about to die. It’s one of the strangest things we’ve seen in college sports, but it played out on social media on Saturday:

BIG 12 STUMBLED

UTSA should have won their game and frankly BYU was pretty bad offensively. Overall not impressive Big 12. — Roman Pérez (@TheRomanPerez) September 3, 2023

DEFINITELY

Big 12 looks bad this year — Matthew Combs (@MatthewCombs14) September 3, 2023

VERY POSSIBLE

1) The Big 12 is really bad.

2) Utah will not only be the best program in the conference, No. 2 won’t be close.

3) BYU is a bottom 4 program in the conference.

4) BYU fans will continue to say they have a bigger stadium and get TV ratings, and no one will care. — Riggsy (@RealTylerRiggs) September 3, 2023

UNFORTUNATE

Too bad the PAC-12 is dead cuz the talent we’re seeing coming to these schools is unbelievable. Watch out BIG 10 and BIG 12 👀 — matt (@masshew_) September 2, 2023

TCU LOOKED AWFUL

TCU doesn’t look like they replaced any of that offensive production from last year struggling against a Pac-12 defense is bad news for a Big 12 team 😭 — kam (@kampagnepapi) September 2, 2023

ARIZONA OUTLOOK

Today’s results in the Pac-12 and Big 12 shows again that Arizona is not moving into a better football conference. The Wildcats actually have a better chance of a conference title there without USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon in the way. Utah will become more of a power. — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) September 3, 2023

DISASTER

The Pac-12 is 12-0. The Big 12 did this. WHAT HAVE WE DONE?! https://t.co/KFDU245oDI — Red Hat Cat (@Scott_Terrell) September 3, 2023

TRAINWRECK

The Big 12 lost games today against Wyoming, Texas State, Colorado (and Penn State). — Brad Allis (@WSRBrad) September 3, 2023

PAC-12 PERFECTION

IT'S INFURIATING

Just in time for realignment. 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/IGbBiyaqxd — West ByMidWest ✊🏽😷❎ (@klewis1123) September 3, 2023

BEFORE DEATH

UNDENIABLY

EVERYONE CAN SEE IT

To be fair, the Big 12 has been completely exposed as garbage today, while the Pac 12 is going out with a bit of a banger! — WizzyProbs X (@WizzyProbsII) September 3, 2023

PR DEFEATED FOOTBALL

The PR campaign by Yormark was incredible. He convinced the country into believing how inferior the Pac-12 conference is to the Big 12. Pac-12 fans have been saying all offseason we’d run these guys but the hoardes of Big 12 trolls drowned us out. — NW Beav 🦫 (@nORthwestBEAV) September 3, 2023

NOT EVEN CLOSE

When the Pac-12 leaves, will it still be Pac-12 Afterdark? Big 12 After Dark doesn't have same ring ot it — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 3, 2023

OUCH

Damn…Baylor lost to the State of Texas. Oops, Texas State. Texas Tech losing to Wyoming. TCU losing to Colorado, the worst team in the Pac 12. Big 12 hustling backwards today. They're like Golden Corral. Lot of items, not a lot of quality. — Lawrence Ross: An Ice Cold Alpha Man (@alpha1906) September 3, 2023

BIG 12 FACE-PLANT

All I will say is this: big 12 twitter clowned the pac 12 for being a “bottomfeeding conference”. Colorado beats TCU

Wyoming beats Texas Tech

Texas State beats Baylor

Houston barely beats UTSA

Ok State struggles against C Arkansas

BYU struggles against Sam Houston. — dubs & the 2-3 (@dubsandthe23) September 3, 2023

CLEARLY

PAC-12 > Big 12 — Bill Trinen (@trintran) September 3, 2023

BIG TIME

The Big 12 killed the Pac-12 but it's taking a L in Week 1 of 2023. — Jesse Simonton (@JesseReSimonton) September 3, 2023

NO QUESTION

the Big 12 outlasting the Pac-12 continues to look more and more absurd every day — Connor Pelton (@ConnorPelton28) September 3, 2023

CRUEL IRONY

Pac-12: embarrassing in the boardroom. Big 12: embarrassing on the field. Pac-12: dead.

Big 12: alive. The Pac-12 CEO Group ruined something special. Unforgivable. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) September 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire