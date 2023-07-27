Pac-12 expansion speculation includes San Diego State, SMU, Boise State, UNLV, Fresno State

Pac-12 expansion speculation is swirling in the wake of Colorado's exit to the Big 12, with San Diego State and Boise State among the possible candidates mentioned to join the conference.

What will the Pac-12 Conference do with Colorado joining the Big 12?

The Buffaloes' move leaves the Pac-12 with just nine teams (UCLA and USC are leaving for the Big Ten in 2024), by far the smallest for a Power 5 Conference.

It didn't take long for expansion speculation to return for the Pac-12 amid news of Colorado's return to the Big 12, the conference it had been in before joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

San Diego State, SMU, Boise State, Colorado State, UNLV and Fresno State are some often mentioned potential expansion candidates for the Pac-12 to add some schools to its ranks.

Check out some rumors and speculation about Pac-12 expansion amid Colorado's departure from the conference:

John Canzano: Pac-12 will try to 'trade up' for Colorado in expansion

The Pac-12 Insider wrote: "Pac-12 CEO Group has called a meeting for this afternoon. The conference ADs will be included on the call. A member of the CEO Group told me they will 'discuss the opportunity to ‘trade up’ through expansion given Colorado's decision."

Sports Illustrated: Pac-12 must expand now to save conference

Kevin Borba wrote: "The whole notion of expanding once the media rights deal was cool and dandy in theory, but it obviously has come back to bite the Pac-12. Many insiders believed the Pac-12 should have expanded first then secured a deal, and now they are on life support and will need to rely on expansion to save them. A less than ideal situation to be in. The media rights deal will be even more of a tough sell to conglomerates now, so adding programs and showing stability would make a huge difference. The Pac-12 needs to invite their top two candidates of San Diego State and SMU, but they cannot stop there. Adding Colorado State to retain the Denver market seems like a fairly obvious move, and adding another program like a UNLV or Hawaii. The fourth slot is a wild card, but the Pac-12 may not be in position to be valuing academics and geography as much as they have."

Salt Lake Tribune: San Diego State, SMU, Boise State potential expansion candidates for Pac-12

Kevin Reynolds wrote: "If Kliavkoff, now without Colorado, can still come up with a deal that mirrors the revenue from the Big 12, maybe the remaining nine members can stick together. Then the Pac-12 could also look to expand with San Diego State, SMU and Boise State as potential candidates. But those are all big question marks. And even if Kliavkoff can find a deal lucrative enough, there is the fear of how fast that can happen."

San Jose Mercury News: Pac-12 has no choice but to expand to survive

Jon Wilner wrote: "The Pac-12 presidents spent a year mulling whether to expand the conference following the announced departures of the Los Angeles schools. Now, they seemingly have no choice. Colorado’s presumptive departure to the Big 12 next summer will leave the Pac-12 with nine teams for the 2024 football season. That’s more than enough to meet NCAA and College Football Playoff requirements but creates a plethora of challenges, with the football schedule near the top of the list. A nine-game conference rotation doesn’t work with nine teams."

College Football News: San Diego State, UNLV, SMU could join Pac-12

Pete Fiutak wrote: "The Pac-12 hangs on to Arizona - but just barely - as social media goes off predicting the demise of the conference, and come November there’s a decent enough media deal in place that keeps everyone around for two years. (Side Best Guess: the writer/actor strike will make at least one media giant panic for content just enough to overpay a wee bit for Pac-12 sports.) Kliavkoff will buy just enough time to keep everyone else in place, and once the numbers are set, that’s when San Diego State, UNLV, and SMU come aboard."

Yahoo Sports: Pac-12 needs to expand in wake of Colorado's exit to Big 12

Ross Dellenger wrote: "Colorado’s potential exit leaves the Pac-12 in a precarious position on many levels. The Pac-12 was expected to play a nine-game conference schedule in 2024. With only nine members, the schedule would need to be reduced to eight or teams would have to hurriedly scramble to find a fourth non-conference opponent — a difficult and expensive task with a year’s notice. Another scenario exists: The Pac-12 poaching expansion targets SMU or/and San Diego State. San Diego State was preparing to accept a Pac-12 invitation and join in 2024 before a June 30 deadline passed without any invite. The school would now owe the Mountain West roughly $35 million in an exit fee, double the $17 million it would owe before the deadline date. SMU’s exit-fee situation is unclear."

Trojans Wire: Boise State, Fresno State, UNLV potential expansion options for Pac-12

Matt Zemek wrote: "Fresno State’s presence in California — and not that far from Los Angeles (farther than San Diego by roughly 100 miles) — ostensibly gives the Pac-12 a chance to create a deeper presence in California, especially if it can add San Diego State. However, Fresno State’s football brand is not as robust as Boise State’s. If we have established that Boise State isn’t going to make Oregon and Washington reconsider leaving the Pac-12, Fresno State isn’t going to be any different."

Athlon Sports: UNLV, SMU, San Diego State, Fresno State, Colorado State, Boise State candidates to replace Colorado in Pac-12

Steven Lassan writes: "UNLV has struggled mightily on the gridiron in recent years. The Rebels have just one bowl appearance since '01 and three since '90. However, with a prime location in Las Vegas and a growing pro sports scene, UNLV has a few factors working in its favor - even if it's a major longshot."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

