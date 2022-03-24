All-Pac-12 EDGE Mitchell Agude narrows transfer decision down to 3 schools

One of the most talented EDGE rushers in the transfer portal, former UCLA Bruin Mitchell Agude, has now narrowed down his potential landing spots after taking a number of visits to prospective schools earlier this year.

Agude announced on Twitter on Thursday that he will be deciding between the Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, and Washington Huskies.

After two seasons with the Bruins, Agude entered the transfer portal in February and quickly narrowed his list to a top-four of Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington. He has now also announced that he will be making his decision on Friday, March 25th, and 3 p.m. PT.

After this past month of visits I have concluded my recruiting process and narrowed my decision to 3 teams. I will continue to discuss with my family to decide what’s the best spot for me. I will announce my commitment tomorrow the 25th of March at 3pm pst pic.twitter.com/i3XrXE7rsU — Mitchell Agude (@OfficialAgude) March 24, 2022

Should Agude eventually choose the Ducks, it would add yet another talented player to what already looks to be an impressive front seven, led by Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, Brandon Dorlus, and Popo Aumavae. The Ducks also added former Washington defensive lineman Sam Taimani, who projects to be a big piece for the defensive front.

