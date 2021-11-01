Pac-12 is down to one team in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

If you have been watching college football this season, you know that the Pac-12 conference has been a hot mess.

After another week of games, that is no different. The USA TODAY Coaches Poll came out on Sunday and once again there was just one team in the top 25 — Oregon.

Things don’t look to be changing anytime soon, either. On the others receiving votes category are two other Pac-12 teams: Utah and Arizona State. Utah has 10 votes and Arizona State has one, somehow, despite Herm Edwards’ seat burning quickly.

It has not been a good year in the Pac-12 at all. Utah should win three of its final four games, with the questionable game being against Oregon.

The Sun Devils, however, have struggled immensely as of late. After a 5-1 start, they have dropped games to Utah and Washington State. The good news is that they have a matchup with USC in-store, a team that has been a huge disappointment this season.

At this point, nobody has the slightest clue who will win the Pac-12 South. Utah is one game ahead of Arizona State, and UCLA and USC are right behind them. After that is Colorado (1-4) and then Arizona, who have somehow still yet to lose a game.

Things aren’t looking to get any better, either. The Pac-12 was expected to have a strong year, but programs such as USC, UCLA, Washington, and Utah — among others — have seriously hurt the conference in 2021.