Pac-12 doomsday clock counts down as final softball game ends

It is bizarre and surreal, but it is happening. A sense of finality is setting in. The Pac-12 is dying. It is ending. The clock is ticking down on the conference’s existence. Pac-12 softball has now officially seen its last game — maybe not in human history, but certainly for the next several years. Maybe the Pac-12 will be reborn in several years, but for the next half-decade at the very least, there will not be a Pac-12 in which USC and UCLA play Stanford and Cal and Arizona State and Arizona. That era is ending. In softball, it’s all over. Stanford beat UCLA at the Women’s College World Series softball event to make the semifinals. It’s the last time — at least for now — that any two Pac-12 teams will meet as conference members in a softball game.

UCLA Wire has more:

“After beating the Stanford Cardinal three times during the 2024 season, the UCLA Bruins softball team got eliminated by their Pac-12 rival on Sunday night. In the final meeting as conference foes, before the Bruins go to the Big Ten this fall, the Cardinal came away with a 3-1 win in Oklahoma City. The loss ended the Bruins’ season. UCLA ended the season at 43-12.

“The offense went silent for UCLA as Megan Grant hit a solo home run, which was one of just four hits for UCLA in the game. Jadelyn Allchin, Thessa Malau’ulu and Janelle Meono were the others with hits for the Bruins.”

That closes the book on Pac-12 softball. Pac-12 baseball is all that’s left of the Pac-12 era in terms of live sports competition.

