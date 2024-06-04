Pac-12 was doomed and USC couldn’t save it

Are some people still trying to process the fact that USC and the Pac-12 couldn’t make things work out? Is it still sad that the Pac-12, a conference we all grew up with out here in the West, couldn’t survive? Yes. The answer is yes. This is still something that will take some getting used to. However, the fact that the death of the Pac-12 destroys a number of cherished college football traditions (such as the Big Ten versus the Pac-12 in the Rose Bowl) doesn’t mean USC should have stayed in the Pac-12. The Trojans had to do what they needed to do. The Pac-12 didn’t make life easier for USC.

At 17:30 in the video below from our recent YouTube show at The Voice of College Football, you’ll get more insights on how USC joined the Big Ten because the Trojans were jobbed by the Pac-12. They weren’t going to go down with the sinking ship. The Pac-12 was falling behind whether USC stayed or not.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire