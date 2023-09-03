Pac-12 dominated in Week 1, but fans aren’t happy due to league’s death

Matt Wadleigh
·4 min read

You really can’t make this stuff up, can you? The Pac-12 Conference, on its deathbed, its membership scattered and peeled away one by one to other Power Five conferences, looks great on the football field in 2023. Washington scored 56, USC 66, Oregon 81. Colorado won as a 20-point underdog at TCU, the school which made the national championship game this past January.

Washington State won in a road blowout at Colorado State. Cal won in a big blowout at North Texas. Stanford hammered Hawaii on Friday. UCLA handled its business against Coastal Carolina. Utah beat Florida by 13 points on Thursday in a game which wasn’t that close. Arizona smashed Northern Arizona. Arizona State didn’t look great, but it did win its opener.

The Pac-12 is unbeaten heading into Oregon State’s Sunday game versus San Jose State. The league hasn’t lost a game yet. It should be a time to celebrate how much the conference has improved, and how good the conference could become this year. It’s probably the second-best conference in college football behind the SEC. People should be happy.

They’re not. It’s for a simple reason: The conference is dying.

People can’t believe this is happening, as you can see below:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire