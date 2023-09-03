Pac-12 dominated in Week 1, but fans aren’t happy due to league’s death

You really can’t make this stuff up, can you? The Pac-12 Conference, on its deathbed, its membership scattered and peeled away one by one to other Power Five conferences, looks great on the football field in 2023. Washington scored 56, USC 66, Oregon 81. Colorado won as a 20-point underdog at TCU, the school which made the national championship game this past January.

Washington State won in a road blowout at Colorado State. Cal won in a big blowout at North Texas. Stanford hammered Hawaii on Friday. UCLA handled its business against Coastal Carolina. Utah beat Florida by 13 points on Thursday in a game which wasn’t that close. Arizona smashed Northern Arizona. Arizona State didn’t look great, but it did win its opener.

The Pac-12 is unbeaten heading into Oregon State’s Sunday game versus San Jose State. The league hasn’t lost a game yet. It should be a time to celebrate how much the conference has improved, and how good the conference could become this year. It’s probably the second-best conference in college football behind the SEC. People should be happy.

They’re not. It’s for a simple reason: The conference is dying.

People can’t believe this is happening, as you can see below:

SO ON BRAND

The PAC 12 is gonna have its most fun season in years right before self destructing huh — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 2, 2023

DEAD KILLERS

The PAC-12 may be dead as a conference but its football teams have been the killers in weeks 0-1 in college football. At the end of the Saturday slate, PAC-12 teams are now 12-0 this season (only undefeated P5 conference) and have outscored their opponents 562 to 227. 🤯 — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) September 3, 2023

BITTER IRONY

Pac-12: embarrassing in the boardroom. Big 12: embarrassing on the field. Pac-12: dead.

Big 12: alive. The Pac-12 CEO Group ruined something special. Unforgivable. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) September 3, 2023

SO PREVENTABLE

Looking at today's scores, a visitor from another planet would never guess the Pac-12 is a dying conference. What a bittersweet swan song 2023 figures to be. — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) September 3, 2023

SOMEONE SHOULD CREATE A TV SERIES

The Pac-12 starts 2023 12-0, upsetting a national title finalist, beating up a P5 team, and winning the remaining 10 games by a combined 319 points. It is very very stupid that this conference is dying. The fugitive Larry Scott & his Pac-12 allies must be brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/JXbv0SwMcX — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) September 3, 2023

BIG 12 WILL SURVIVE AND PLAY BAD FOOTBALL

2023 Pac-12: Awful leaders, great football. Dying with a flourish. 2023 Big 12: Awful football, great leaders. Living with a thud. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) September 3, 2023

HOLD ON NOW

In the dying days of the PAC 12, the conference could go out with a bang with the Deion Sanders led Colorado Buffaloes grabbing a National Championship. https://t.co/JJj1wb8RI0 — Real Girls Of Fandom (@AllInTheFandom) September 3, 2023

JUST RIDICULOUS

the PAC 12 dying with 3 of the best QB’s in the country playing every week is brazy. https://t.co/oGYSETY87S — 𝕯ave (@DaveYoung312) September 3, 2023

WASHINGTON SMASH

FINAL:

Boise St 19

Washington 56 Michael Penix throws for 450 yards and 5 TDs. Pac-12 might be dying, but it’s bringing everyone else down with it. — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) September 2, 2023

SO SAD

Strong opening weekend for the Pac-12 thus far, which is, and I’m not sure if this is out there, dying. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) September 2, 2023

MY GOODNESS

Not trying to get too ahead of myself. But a CU Pac-12 championship in the conference's dying moments would be incredibly funny — Tate 🦕 (@TheTate_) September 2, 2023

SO PAC-12 IT HURTS

PAC 12 dying in its most fire year is crazy — Timeless Classic (@JayStylingOnU) September 2, 2023

YES

Every success any pac 12 team has this season is going to make it that much more frustrating that the conference is dying. Will be a fun season in the conference but also so painful. #pac12 #Pac12FB — El Jefe (@eljefesonn) September 2, 2023

WHO CARES ABOUT HIM?

Gus Johnson doesn't even want to let the Pac-12 have its swansong season 🙂 #cuvstcu — BlueChipLogeBox (@BlueChipLogeBox) September 2, 2023

YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP

Crazy if in last year all the PAC-12 schools end up being good — #KNP Jay (@jayhastings79) September 3, 2023

SIGH

I'm determined to enjoy the final season of the Pac-12, but I can't help but be aware of all of the "lasts" that I'm seeing … it's the end of a 100-year-old tradition, and it's very sad. — Tim Graham (@tngraham) September 3, 2023

GOING OUT IN STYLE

BEYOND WORDS

Klivakoff staring at the best PAC 12 in 20 years next to Jen Cohen. https://t.co/XEhnmGDMH3 pic.twitter.com/18vkjj6KGX — J (@AntiochJay) September 3, 2023

AGONY

