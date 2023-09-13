Which Pac-12 defense should be the most concerned through Week 2?

We can’t ignore what is right in front of us. USC “ain’t played nobody,” as the grammatically mangled saying goes.

We wrote after the Stanford game:

“Stanford didn’t test USC. This was not a test. This was another scrimmage, another preseason game. Backups played the whole second half. Under 20 minutes into this game, the score was 35-0 and the competitive phase of play was over.

“Miller Moss frankly could have been inserted into the game that quickly, but Lincoln Riley wanted Caleb Williams and the first-team offense to play through to the end of the first half, which was reasonable enough. Moss did start the third quarter and therefore got the whole second half. He deserved it, and it’s a testament to the quality of USC’s play that Moss was able to get a whole half of work. It shows the game was put to bed early on a Saturday night.”

We are waiting for USC’s defense to be tested. Meanwhile, Colorado and Oregon have had shaky games early in the season. We asked our Pac-12 expert panel, “Which team has the greatest cause for concern on defense: USC, Oregon, or Colorado?”

Here are the panel’s answers:

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

Greatest cause for concern on defense: USC, Oregon, or Colorado? I think USC has the greatest cause for concern because the expectations are so high, If the Trojans lose, it won’t be because the offense didn’t put enough points on the board. Colorado can say the 42 points versus TCU was their first time out. If Oregon scores 35 or more (against Colorado), then the Buffs should be concerned moving forward.

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

If I am choosing between those three, I think Colorado has the most to worry about. Their skill positions are great, and they have a decent secondary with Travis Hunter leading the way. However, when you ask them to stop a rushing attack like Oregon’s, or keep up with an offense like USC’s, I think they will get torn to shreds. Line play matters, and the Buffs don’t have the bodies yet to compete in the trenches.

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

It’s still fresh, so the Cotton Bowl collapse against Tulane is why my answer is USC. The Trojans have arguably the best offense in the country, but the big question is whether or not the defense can do enough. If it can, the Trojans’ path to a College Football Playoff game is looking really promising.

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

It’s still Colorado. Nebraska has awful quarterback play, so we can’t glean anything from that game. TCU’s Chandler Morris made lots of bad mistakes against CU in Week 1. CU against an elite QB is something we need to see. If the Buffs can stand their ground against a top-tier quarterback, we can significantly recalibrate our view of that team and that defense, but until then, skepticism is clearly warranted to a degree which eclipses both Oregon and USC.

