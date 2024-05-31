Pac-12 after death, Big 12 after dark define 2024 college football season

The release of portions of the 2024 college football television schedule have created some real curveballs and mind-benders for everyone to absorb. The Big 12 recently released a select amount of early-season and national television games for 2024. Here’s a game that will trip up everybody and take a lot of getting used to: Utah at Arizona State will be a late Friday kickoff on Oct. 11. That’s right: Utah at ASU in Tempe will start at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time. Pac-12 after dark, right where it has always been, in a familiar “comfort food” time slot … except for one thing: It will be a Big 12 game, not a Pac-12 game.

I guess if we close our eyes and click our heels, and we watch Utah versus Arizona State late into a Friday in October, we can all trick ourselves into thinking it’s still Pac-12 football … but when we see Big 12 logos on the field at Sun Devil Stadium, and when we look at the conference standings and see that Utah and ASU are not battling USC for positioning, the magic will fade away.

Still, it is true that whenever Utah or the Arizona schools play each other, it will feel a little bit like a Pac-12 game. It’s just that the rest of the conference won’t be the same.

