Pac-12 After Dark crew ranks their top 6 teams through Week 5
Pac-12 Networks' Max Browne and Michael Bumpus rank the top teams in the conference through Week 5 of the college football season.
Pac-12 Networks' Max Browne and Michael Bumpus rank the top teams in the conference through Week 5 of the college football season.
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.
Caleb Williams and the Trojans weren't the only ones sweating out a near-upset on a Saturday filled with dramatic finishes.
In a season full of hopes and hiccups, the Mariners and their 18th-ranked payroll were ultimately outmatched by their AL West counterparts.
How far will his box be from Taylor Swift?
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Sam Hartman would not let Notre Dame lose.
Chubb underwent his first knee surgery on Friday.
Draymond Green suffered an ankle injury during a pickup game at Chase Center earlier this week.
Baylor overcame a 28-point second half deficit to storm back and get a much-needed win over UCF.
Bautista recorded 33 saves in 56 appearances for the AL East champion Orioles this season.
The Buffaloes scored 27 points in the second half but it wasn't enough.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
Chandler Jones' release comes after a turbulent week that saw him arrested for allegedly violating a protective order.
Saturday's Ryder Cup matches ended with an enraged Rory McIlroy and a newly inspired American squad.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Rodón let his emotions get the best of him during a miserable start.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Mariners are playing with the urgency befitting a team fighting for a playoff spot. But statistically, they’re probably playing their final series of the season.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.