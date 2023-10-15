Pac-12 After Dark crew ranks their top 6 teams through Week 7
Pac-12 Network football analysts Shane Vereen and Max Browne rank their top six teams in the conference through Week 7.
Colorado State decided that one Hail Mary game-winner wasn’t good enough for Week 7 of the college football season.
The Huskies delivered one of the best wins of the season in a Pac-12 thriller, but was it enough to vault them into the top spot?
All of USC’s warts were on full display in Saturday night's loss to Notre Dame.
Alimkhanuly dominated IBF champion Vincenzo Gualtieri from start to finish with hard jabs and accurate punches.
In college football, things can change drastically in the course of a week. Just ask Louisville.
Follow along throughout Saturday as we give live updates and commentary on all the Week 7 action.
Boozer's Explorers came out strong, extending the game to a 12-point lead, leaving Dybantsa's Prolific Prep scrambling and not having any answers. The Explorers took the win in a commanding fashion, 83-61.
The USMNT dueled with Germany in a friendly for 20, 30, perhaps even 45 minutes. Then it succumbed to the type of team that, for the past four years, has been beyond its reach — and it lost 3-1.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
Days before his most recent citation, the Miami wideout said the league has fined him "more than 100k."
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
Another week, another missed opportunity for Texas A&M. And now the heat on Jimbo Fisher may really start to intensify.
This doesn't sound ideal for the Jets.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Brock Bowers is an All-American who won the Mackey Award, which is awarded to the best tight end in the nation.
The former NBA coach and ESPN analyst has a new role.
Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 intriguing findings that could help secure victory this week (and beyond).
Andres Fox was given a 15-yard penalty and immediately tossed for his actions.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every game on the Week 6 slate, along with some DFS tips.