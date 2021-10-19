Pac-12 After Dark crew hands out football midseason awards

Pac-12 Networks’ Guy Haberman, Shane Vereen and Michael Bumpus give their picks for some of the conference's major awards after seven weeks of the college football season. “Pac-12 After Dark,” presented by 76, airs every Saturday night live from the Pac-12 Network studio in San Francisco. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action.