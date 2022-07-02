Pac-12 Craziness Update: Everything you missed from Day 2 of realignment discussions

It’s been well over 24 hours since the news broke that the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins were going to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten, but that doesn’t mean that conversation over the matter has died down at all. In fact, discussions about everything have picked up steam, if anything.

Day 2 of this saga — one of the biggest news events in Pac-12 history — was fraught with discussions about which teams will follow suit and jump a sinking ship, and where they might land. There was also a ton of time for fans of some teams to make jokes, and a clearer vision of how things might shake out over the coming months.

If you didn’t get a chance to follow things thread by thread, we are trying to keep you covered. Here are the things that you might have missed on Friday:

To Start...A Joke

Follow The Money

Reminder that Big Ten expansion in '22 was entirely driven by Fox, just as SEC expansion in '21 was entirely driven by ESPN. They are the grandmasters calling the shots behind the scenes. (This message will repeat tomorrow morning) — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) July 1, 2022

A Potential Look at the New Big Ten

Ya'll ready for this? #Big20 😏 West

UCLA

USC

Oregon

Wash

Stanford Midwest

Neb

Iowa

Wisc

Minn

NW Great Lakes

Mich

Mich St

Ohio St

Illinois

Indiana East

Penn St

Rutgers

Maryland

Purdue

Notre Dame — Adam McClintock (@cfb_professor) July 1, 2022

Puddles Weighs In

things are bout to turn upside down pic.twitter.com/gl0TqPsCtf — The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) July 1, 2022

Waiting on Notre Dame

BTM “Washington, Oregon and possibly Stanford know they are waiting on Notre Dame. The wait won’t be long. Addition of Notre Dame would pay for a larger Big Ten expansion on its own.” — Greg Flugaur (@flugempire) July 1, 2022

Sources: Oregon and Washington have been told by @bigten that it is standing pat for now. Waiting on a decision by Notre Dame. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 1, 2022

Pac-12 "Expansion"....

The Pac-12 Board of Directors met this morning and authorized the Conference to explore all expansion options. The 10 university presidents and chancellors remain committed to a shared mission of academic and athletic excellence on behalf of our student-athletes. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) July 1, 2022

Matt Prehm Weighs In

Two things 1. I wonder if Big Ten is wanting Oregon and Notre Dame and only takes UW if ND doesn't come. 2. if I am the SEC I quickly add Oregon, Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State. West Division becomes: Oregon, Utah, ASU, Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, A&M, Missouri, Arkansas, LSU. https://t.co/PFQmbUO1G8 — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) July 1, 2022

Pac-12 Makes a Statement

Sometimes Silence is Deafening

4 of the 10 remaining Pac-12 schools have yet to issue statements regarding the departures of UCLA and USC.

Arizona State

Oregon

Stanford

Washington State — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) July 1, 2022

The Next Domino?

Hearing there's confidence in Big Ten circles about Notre Dame and Oregon eventually jumping on board. — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) July 1, 2022

Recruiting Impact

Oregon has beaten USC on a bunch of big West Coast recruits in recent years. That likely will be a lot harder for the Ducks to do with the Trojans going into a much more robust situation in the B1G and Oregon left trying to figure IF it can find its way into a super conference. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 1, 2022

Waiting on Notre Dame Pt. 2

BTM “Washington and Oregon were not told no by Big Ten. Big Ten pause button on any additions other than Notre Dame has been pushed. PAC can’t make any expansion moves until Notre Dame, Washington and Oregon have finished their rounds with Warren.” — Greg Flugaur (@flugempire) July 2, 2022

BTM “Notre Dame will let everyone know in matter of days. You can say what you want about the institution but they are professional and know lingering over the question only damages other

institutions. Big Ten expects to get their answer very soon” — Greg Flugaur (@flugempire) July 2, 2022

Some Jokes to Close it Out

Oregon and Washington fans rn pic.twitter.com/EZPSR9jCPV — Mit 🦆 (@MitchellCAbena) July 1, 2022

