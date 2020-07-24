Pac-12 considers pushing back start to mid-September with 10-game season

While smaller conferences like the Ivy League and SWAC have punted on playing fall ball due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pac-12 is still mulling through ways to keep its 2020 college football season afloat.

A report from Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury says the Pac-12 is pushing forward with plans for a 10-game season beginning on or around September 19 – this would have been Week 3 on the initial 2020 calendar.

Following the Big Ten's move on July 9, the Pac-12 announced all games would be played in-conference.

Wilner notes that the delayed start would give Pac-12 teams an opportunity to "ride out the current coronavirus surges," in their individual states, and training camp would begin in mid-August.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said the new schedules, which are reported to feature a 10-game regular-season with each team playing its division opponents and five crossover games, would be out no later than July 31.

The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority. Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities." -- Larry Scott

If the current schedule stands as is, with an added game in the mix slated to be played on or around September 19, it's possible Oregon and Utah could open the 2020 season with a rematch of last season's conference championship game. The Utes have been listed as a possible 10th opponent for the Ducks.

Last year, Oregon crushed Utah's hopes of making the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history by running all over the nation's best rushing defense en route to a 37-15 victory.

As of now, it appears Power 5 conference leaders are still in wait-and-see mode for the start of the college football season. There has been some talk about pushing the college football season to spring, which would have rippling effects for players looking to declare for the NFL Draft.

Urban Meyer told Yahoo! Sports that prospects shouldn't be expected to play college ball from January through April and then be ready for NFL minicamps in May. He'd, instead, recommend that they skip it altogether.

It'd be hard for me not to advise them and tell them to play. To play in spring and then go play in OTAs in the National Football League, that's not fair. If you have a chance after you fulfilled your commitment to a university to go and earn a living playing football, I don't know if I'd advise a guy to play a spring season before going to the NFL draft." -- Urban Meyer

What if the season does move to the spring? The Power 5 is hoping that domino doesn't have to fall. For now, Power 5 commissioners appear to be aligned and intent on staging a fall football season. The Pac-12 will soon have an announcement to solidify its 2020 college football plans.

