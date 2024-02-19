Pac-12 Conference announces Teresa Gould as successor to George Kliavkoff as commissioner

The Pac-12 Conference didn't waste any time in announcing a successor to outgoing commissioner George Kliavkoff.

On Monday, the conference released a statement announcing that Teresa Gould has been appointed as the new commissioner and will begin on March 1, 2024.

The conference announced on Friday that Kliavkoff and the Pac-12 had "mutually agreed to part ways," effective Feb. 29, 2024.

Gould is set to become the first female commissioner of a Power Five conference.

Gould joined the Pac-12 in August 2018.

As deputy commissioner, Gould oversaw the management of all Pac-12 sports, including oversight of championship events, as well as compliance, governance, operations and events, student-athlete engagement and the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Health & Well-Being Initiative (SAHWBI).

Kliavkoff's exodus: Pac-12 Conference announces parting with Commissioner George Kliavkoff

Teresa Gould brings extensive experience to Pac-12

Prior to joining the Pac-12 Conference, Gould served in a variety of roles at the University of California, Davis, including interim director of athletics from 2015-2016, associate executive director and chief revenue officer of the alumni association, and director of the UC Davis Partnership Program.

From 2001-2014, Gould worked in the athletic department at the University of California, Berkeley.

“Teresa’s deep knowledge of collegiate athletics and unwavering commitment to student-athletes makes her uniquely qualified to help guide the Pac-12 Conference during this period of unprecedented change in college sports,” said Washington State University President Kirk Schulz, chair of the Pac-12 Board of Directors. “As the first female commissioner of an Autonomy Five conference, Teresa will be able to bring new perspectives and fresh ideas to the table as the industry works to find its way through this shifting landscape. We look forward to her leadership as we write the next chapter in the Pac-12’s storied history."

More: Pac-12 men's basketball coaches mourn the end of 'Conference of Champions'

Teresa Gould is succeeding George Kliavkoff as the Pac-12 Commissioner.

Teresa Gould faces trying times for Pac-12 Conference

Gould will have a tough task, as the Pac-12 Conference is set to have just two member institutions beginning in the 2024 college football season.

Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado and Utah are joining the Big 12, while Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC are going to the Big Ten. Stanford and California are joining the ACC.

Over the past months, Oregon State University and Washington State University announced both a football scheduling partnership with the Mountain West Conference and an affiliate membership agreement with the West Coast Conference.

Going forward, the Pac-12 will continue to sponsor select sports, sign media rights partnerships, and produce live events and content from the Pac-12 Enterprises studio in San Ramon, Calif. a Pac-12 release announcing Gould's hire said.

More: Larry Scott, Pac-12 executive board started the downfall of the once-proud conference

Teresa Gould addresses the future of the Pac-12 Conference

In the release, Gould addressed the potentially rocky future of the Pac-12.

"I look forward to partnering with Oregon State and Washington State to secure a bright future for their student-athletes that allows them to compete at the highest level of college athletics, while enjoying the benefits of a quality campus experience. Working in collaboration with their leadership and our talented staff, I am excited to build a pathway for the future that allows their programs to thrive," she said. “We find ourselves navigating an extraordinarily complex time in our industry. The challenges we face must be met head on, with a reinvigorated energy to transform and forge ahead. I look forward to working with both campus and national leaders to find solutions that will preserve opportunities for student-athletes and set us up for long term viability and success."

More: Arizona State move to Big 12 gets unanimous approval, meaning likely end to Pac-12

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pac-12 Conference announces Teresa Gould as first female commissioner