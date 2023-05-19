Pac-12 Conference to add in-game features to football broadcasts

Better late than never? Maybe … but not for USC and UCLA. The Pac-12 Connference announced that it will be adding various in-game components and features to its football broadcasts. More access to coaches and players is the general overall theme and priority attached to this development. The Pac-12 obviously wants to make its television product more interesting and compelling, part of the push to increase the value of its inventory to potential media rights partners.

One is left to wonder if this move would have made USC and UCLA stop and reconsider the decision to leave for the Big Ten if it had been approved in 2017 or 2018, not this year. Could the Pac-12, under Larry Scott, have done things to head off a potential USC exit? People will debate this, but the questions will linger.

Let’s look at the specific things the Pac-12 will do in football:

#Pac12 approves in-game interviews and other changes as CFB plays catch-up with other sports with the viewing experiencehttps://t.co/fGXEABHhpS — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) May 18, 2023

Been in the #Pac12 for almost 20 yrs & league/coaches have always been open to access in unique ways. That has allowed fans to get to know the humans wearing a helmet/headset. Fired up to take it to another level this fall & beyondhttps://t.co/fCPjiJbXpJ@pac12 @Pac12Network — Yogi Roth (@YogiRoth) May 18, 2023

The @pac12 announced an unprecedented new initiative that will allow pre & in-game access to coaches & student-athletes. Senior Associate Commissioner Merton Hanks (@MertonHanks36) tells @geoffschwartz & @SeanFarnham why this is a gamechanger for the Pac-12 & College Football! pic.twitter.com/ky54ysyiYT — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) May 18, 2023

Ok PAC12 Network. When are you going to include those of us who have Directv? There are many of us who have Directv but you PAC-12 are clueless to our needs. Do the right thing & include us in your negotiations. https://t.co/53qDj181U8 — Tom Sutton (@tomsutton0515) May 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire