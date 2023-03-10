Pac-12 community joins WSU in celebrating Myles Rice finishing his Hodgkin’s Lymphoma treatment
Washington State student-athlete Myles Rice is celebrated by the Pac-12 community after finishing his Hodgkin’s Lymphoma treatment on Thursday, March 9.
Jenson Button will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Circuit of the Americas, the first of three races this season for the 2009 Formula One champion.
Check out images from North Carolina’s game against Virginia in the quarterfinals of the 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro.
The Vikings star reportedly wants out.
Michigan made a season-low four field goals in the second half in a loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament, ending NCAA tournament hopes
Lost in the ongoing flirtation between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the inescapable reality that Rodgers and the Packers are done. Two years ago, the 49ers called the Packers the day before the draft and inquired about trading for Rodgers. The Packers laughed and hung up the phone. Now, the Packers have freely [more]
Jim Boeheim was relieved of his head coaching duties a few hours after the Syracuse men’s basketball team suffered defeat at the hands of a Wake Forest buzzer-beater in the ACC Tournament. After the game, Boeheim gave vague and opaque answers to questions about his future leading the program, and shortly after, the university announced he was being replaced by Adrian Autry. The unceremonious exit for Boeheim after 47 years as head coach leaves us with more questions than answers. Kevin Durant was set to make his home debut for the Phoenix Suns when he slipped and fell during warmups prior to a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Suns announced Durant would be a late scratch, sidelined with an ankle injury.
With March Madness just a few weeks away, here is a look at the top 10 winningest head coaches in mens college basketball history.
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have buzzed for years, but a deal seems closer than ever.
McIlroy’s hopes of returning to world number one took a hit in the first round
Ohio State football's Ryan Day is behind two Big Ten coaches in Bruce Feldman's 2023 college football coach rankings.
Something called the “trampoline effect” has Rory McIlroy on the rebound and grieving his former partner. Boy, he is missing the driver which carried him back to world No 1, but which he felt forced to split with two tournaments ago because of the fears that the club had suddenly become illegal.
With free agency right around the corner, Bears insider Josh Schrock makes his priority list for Ryan Poles and gives out predictions for how the Bears fill their many needs.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
The Red Sox offense erupted for six homers and 11 runs during Thursday's spring training victory over the Yankees. Here were the highlights.
The NFL awarded 37 compensatory picks Thursday and the Giants received two of them for next month's draft.
Cody Bellinger is "always working" according to Jon Heyman's interview with Jameson Taillon. The former MVP is attempting to return to elite form with the Cubs on a one-year deal.
The Horned Frogs will attempt to win the Big 12 tournament without a key piece
A month ago, Adam Thielen acknowledged that the Vikings might be moving on from him entering 2023 given his large cap hit. As the new league year approaches, that’s looking a little more likely. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on Thursday that there’s a “real possibility” the Vikings will “part ways” with Thielen in the coming [more]
Amari Bailey scores a career-high 26 points as UCLA overcomes a sluggish start in a comeback win over Colorado in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.
The Patriots were among the teams to receive compensatory picks on Thursday for the 2023 NFL Draft.