Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff report earns strong reaction: 'Two years too late'

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
George Kliavkoff is on the way out as the commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference, according to a report from a Pac-12 Insider and a statement from the conference that later seemed to confirm the report.

On Tuesday, the San Jose Mercury News' Jon Wilner wrote on social media that, according to a source, the conference had formally begun the process of separating itself from Kliavkoff.

The Pac-12 later issued a statement that said: “The Pac-12 Conference Board has given the departing 10 schools notice of a proposed leadership transition with an invitation to provide comment. We expect to provide more information following a decision in the coming days.”

Kliavkoff was hired as the conference's commissioner in 2021, but his tenure was rocky, to say the least.

Pac-12 schools defected under Kliavkoff

In May of 2022, UCLA and USC announced that they would join the Big Ten Conference beginning in 2024-25.

Last summer, eight other conference schools announced that they would also join other conferences in 2024-25, including Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado and Utah going to the Big 12.

Washington and Oregon are joining the Big Ten, and California and Stanford are joining the ACC.

The departures leave the Pac-12 as a "Pac-2" with just Oregon State and Washington State remaining in the once-proud conference.

George Kliavkoff is reportedly on the way out as Pac-12 Commissioner.
Future of Pac-12 Conference in doubt

In November, a judge granted Oregon State and Washington State a preliminary injunction in a legal battle with the 10 departing Pac-12 schools, giving the Pacific Northwest rivals control of the conference and millions of dollars in assets.

In December, the Washington Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal from the 10 departing Pac-12 schools, leaving Washington State and Oregon State in control of the conference.

The Cougars and Beavers have an agreement to compete with Mountain West Conference teams in 2024, with an option for 2025, but the future of the Pac-12 remains in doubt.

Kliavkoff was not able to secure a new media rights deal for the conference, which helped lead to the defections as many of the conference's member institutions sought a more secure future in the other conferences.

