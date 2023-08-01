Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff presents TV deal to remaining schools

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff presented the media rights deal to school presidents and athletic directors, according to Yahoo Sports.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the deal will revolve around streaming primarily on Apple. The deal would also have incentivized tiers.

The executives of the remaining nine schools left the hour-long meeting without an agreement but there’s an expectation that they will eventually conclude a deal.

A reliance on streaming in the future is something that could take a while to make a decision on, especially with the unknown figures of subscriptions.

The Arizona Board of Regents will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. with a vague agenda, suggesting that something could involve the Pac-12. The meeting will go into an executive session in the first five minutes, which will not be open to the public. It has also been reported that the TV deal will be discussed.

Kliavkoff previously said at Pac-12 Football Media Day on July 21 that the deal will be announced soon and indicated that it had been done before backtracking his comments.

There has been growing speculation that the corner schools in the Pac-12 would leave within the year. Colorado announced it will play in the Big 12 on Thursday, leaving just nine schools left in the Pac-12 for next season.

At Pac-12 Football Media Day, Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan shot down rumors of Utah leaving the conference. “We are a proud member of this conference and look forward to its future success,” Harland said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pac-12 presents TV deal to remaining schools amid possible departures