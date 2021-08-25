Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff joins Pac-12 Networks and Ashley Adamson to discuss historic alliance with ACC and Big Ten and a number of other topics

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff joined Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson to discuss the league's historic alliance with the ACC and Big Ten following the announcement on Aug. 24, 2021. The Commissioner and Adamson also discuss a number of other topics including potential Conference expansion, the state of collegiate athletics, football scheduling process as part of the alliance, potential for College Football Playoff expansion and the Commissioner's current campus tour across the Pac-12. The conversation ends with a discussion about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion as a focal point for the alliance with ACC and Big Ten alliance.