Pac-12 commissioner compares Coach Prime hype to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé

Colorado’s hiring of Deion Sanders as head coach is paying dividends in Boulder. In fact, it’s making a difference in the entire Pac-12 Conference.

With Pac-12 football media day in the rearview mirror, the future of the league remains in limbo as it searches for a new media rights deal.

However, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff got honest about the addition of Coach Prime and what it means for not just Colorado, but for the entire conference (h/t Brent Schrotenboer of USA TODAY Sports).

“Our ratings are going to be up this year because of Coach Prime,” Kliavkoff said at Pac-12 media day. “He’s great for the league. He’s great for Colorado. You can see from where the team was last year to where they are this year.”

Oddly enough, when asked if there was another coach that could bring ratings like that, Kliavkoff gave a hilarious answer: “I think if Beyonce or Taylor Swift decided to coach, they might glean the kind of media coverage we’re getting from Deion.”

Times are changing in Boulder and in the Pac-12 with the hype surrounding Coach Prime.

