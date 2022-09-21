Pac-12 commish George Kliavkoff is leaving the door open for UCLA

The USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins stunned the entire college football world by announcing their decision to head to the Big Ten in 2024. That began a flurry of rumors regarding superconferences, and it began even more discussions about the future of the Pac-12.

However, UCLA has received plenty of backlash from the decision, and there are still some wondering whether or not they actually dash the Pac-12.

On Tuesday, Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff joined Pac-12 insiders John Canzano and Jon Wilner for a podcast to discuss the state of the conference. Kliavkoff gave one interesting comment regarding the Bruins, and it turns out he isn’t counting them out from a return just yet.

Here's a clip of Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff talking about UCLA. @kliavkoff believes the Bruins will lose money — not make it — by going to the Big Ten. Full podcast:

With the Pac-12 working on new media deals, it looks like Kliavkoff is still doing his part to lure the Bruins back. He also said they are better off financially, so that would be quite the selling point for UCLA if the new deal is in the school’s favor.

Pac-12’s George Kliavkoff tells @johncanzanobft @wilnerhotline "we are sure (UCLA) is better off financially by staying (in P-12 than joining Big Ten)." Kliavkoff says UCLA's travel costs will offset difference in media rights … Which is 1 reason B1G will add more from Pac-12 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 20, 2022

The Big Ten has plenty of positives, but the Bruins would face a ton of loaded teams: Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State, to name a few.

If the Bruins stay in the Pac-12, not only could they immediately become more of an alpha dog, but they could earn a nice chunk of cash depending on how this deal goes.

Nonetheless, it is worth monitoring their future, especially with Kliavkoff not ruling them out.

