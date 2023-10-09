Pac-12 columnist: ‘Hard to envision USC not making an in-season DC change’

USC fans wanted Alex Grinch out as defensive coordinator in the offseason.

We wrote this about finding a replacement:

“’Fire Alex Grinch’ is easy, but the easy thing isn’t what good leaders do.

“’Fire Alex Grinch if you know you can get a much better replacement and are already doing the work behind the scenes’? That’s an actual plan and a legitimate course of action. Let’s explain that nuance as we try to map out a path for the Trojans, Mike Bohn and Lincoln Riley.”

USC can’t just fire Grinch. It has to have a plan and a successor lined up. Doing this in the middle of the season is extremely difficult. Could USC find an actual successor as opposed to a stopgap interim replacement?

Even the fans who want Grinch out would admit USC might not be able to do any better than an interim replacement on staff. One name which comes up a lot is defensive analyst Greg Brown, who has previous defensive coordinator experience. Lincoln Riley and athletic director Jen Cohen need to weigh the pros and cons of keeping Grinch versus having Brown take over on an interim basis, versus finding a long-term replacement.

Fans want Grinch to be gone, but it’s notable that a very experienced, very smart sportswriter thinks the Trojans have to make an in-season change. Let’s start there and then discuss this issue in greater detail:

JON WILNER'S TWEET

Hard to envision USC not making an in-season DC change. Only question is whether it comes before the Ore/UW b2b or after those teams take turns scoring 50+ — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) October 8, 2023

IMMEDIATE REACTIONS

No way USC fires Grinch while they are undefeated. — Ryan Harvey (@ryanharvey) October 8, 2023

NECESSARY ADJUSTMENTS

This is on Lincoln too. Grinch is doing what Riley allows him/asks him to do. This is Riley’s team. Lincoln absolutely has to demand different calls and schemes if it’s not what he wants. He cannot coach half the team and not the other half. — Ryan Harvey (@ryanharvey) October 8, 2023

FAIR POINT

They need a head coach, d coordinator and special teams coach. They have a decent o coordinator and that’s about it — bubsy (@Appledaisy2) October 8, 2023

CONTRARIAN POINT

USC's defense was getting no help at all from the offense for the first 1 1/2 quarters and likely saved the game when Caleb fumbled with USC down 17-0. They held the opponent to 28 points in regulation. With USC's 2023 team, that has to be acceptable. — Jalex (@Jalex0077) October 8, 2023

CONVENTIONAL WISDOM

Mid season? It’s what teams that are 2-6 do. SC will live or die with Lincoln Riley’s offense, Caleb Williams and that shaky defense. That’s this year’s team. After the season is when the DC gets addressed. — Early Risen (@boscpenn83) October 9, 2023

MANY USC FANS AGREE

We wish! Would be shocked if Riley fires Grinch! — Carol Sara (@carollbs) October 8, 2023

PLAYER REVOLT?

Dec 2, 2022; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Some people might say that an in-season coordinator firing (and change) would alienate players.

Bryson Shaw has passionately defended Grinch in public. He might be angered by a change. Other players might be angered, too.

The obvious comeback here is that if players were so upset about the heat Grinch is receiving, they would have played better against Arizona. They didn’t.

Players want to be coached and developed. They want to improve their NFL draft stock. They want to win national championships. If there’s a better replacement available, USC should not hesitate to get one.

GREG BROWN AND DONTE WILLIAMS

Nov 6, 2021; Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The two men who would make the most sense as in-house interim replacements for Grinch are Greg Brown (mentioned earlier) and former USC interim head coach Donte Williams. Their experience as former coordinators and head coaches would give them a measure of logistical awareness which would put them ahead of USC’s other defensive position coaches, such as Shaun Nua.

This doesn’t make them the best possible solutions overall, merely the best in-house alternatives to Grinch.

DAVE ARANDA

Nov 6, 2021; Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Some people have said USC should consider Baylor’s Dave Aranda, given how badly Baylor is playing. The underlying inference is that Aranda is on the hot seat and could soon be fired.

The reality is that Aranda won the Sugar Bowl and the Big 12 title with Baylor two seasons ago. He probably won’t be fired this year. He will get 2024. This should take him off the board as a realistic poach candidate.

FINDING AN OUTSIDE REPLACEMENT

Oct 7, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s the reality of finding a midseason replacement as defensive coordinator: That replacement has to be willing to either come out of retirement/inactivity or jump from his current job.

Coaches willing to leave their current job need to be in a position where they are either about to be fired or could make an upward move.

Dave Aranda doesn’t work because he should get the 2024 season at Baylor, also because going from head coach to coordinator is a downward move professionally.

USC needs someone in a vulnerable or low position, someone for whom going to USC would feel like a lifeline and/or an upgrade.

TOM ALLEN

USA TODAY Sports Syndication: The Herald-Times

Tom Allen of Indiana is likely to be fired at the end of the season. His career has hit a dead end as head coach of the Hoosiers. Indiana would love to get out of this situation, with USC paying part of the costs attached to firing Allen. Meanwhile, Allen goes from irrelevance at Indiana to being the guy who could save Lincoln Riley at USC.

The bonus: Allen has great Big Ten knowledge. He would be an outstanding long-term choice as defensive coordinator in the Big Ten, given that he was a very good defensive coordinator at Indiana before taking the head coaching position there. USC should certainly be exploring an Allen candidacy right now.

GRINCH VS PARKER

Aug 26, 2023; Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The USC-Notre Dame game matches Grinch against Notre Dame’s Gerad Parker, arguably the worst offensive coordinator in the country. If Grinch can’t outfox Parker, that really should be it. He has to be gone if USC’s defense gets smoked by Notre Dame’s offense.

USC has to be able to spring into action and pounce on a replacement if the Notre Dame game goes sideways.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire