Pac-12 columnist goes all-in, thinks the league will get more money than Big 12

Big news broke on Sunday morning when the Big 12 Conference finalized its media rights package with ESPN and Fox Sports. The Big 12 earned more money per school than in its previous deal, fetching roughly $31.7 million per school for 12 member institutions once Oklahoma and Texas leave for the SEC.

As you know, Big 12 and Pac-12 fans and journalists have had plenty of vigorous debates over the past few months since USC and UCLA announced their Big Ten move on June 30. The Big 12 definitely exceeded industry expectations with this deal. Commissioner Brett Yormark clearly did well. Notions of a revenue decrease with OU and Texas gone did not materialize. Yormark refuted his critics, some of them in the Pac-12.

Now the Pac-12 and George Kliavkoff are under huge pressure to deliver a competitive package which stands up to the Big 12 and ensures that the Arizona schools, Utah, and Colorado have no temptation to leave the Pac for the Big 12.

One Pac-12 columnist thinks the conference will not only achieve that goal, but will actually fetch more money per school than the Big 12 will.

Let’s go through John Canzano’s argument and lay it out in full:

MARKET IS HOT

Canzano:

The market for live sports programming is hot. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark got the extension done early. Give him credit for doing what he promised he’d do.

THAT BEING THE CASE...

If the market is hot, it stands to reason that the Pac-12 will overachieve relative to expectations just as the Big 12 did. Canzano clearly thinks that.

THE MAIN POINT

Canzano:

It sounds like the Big 12 beat the Pac-12 to the finish line — but not the bottom line.

SOURCE!

From Canzano’s reporting:

The Big 12’s average per-school annual payout: $31.6 million. “We are very confident to beat that number,” a Pac-12 source told me Sunday.

PREVIOUSLY

Canzano:

The Pac-12 is still negotiating. The original projections from industry sources placed the annual payouts in the range of $27 million to $29 million for the 10 remaining members. That would have put the Pac-12 Conference 10-15 percent below the Big 12. But that was before Amazon and Apple waded into the fray.

Story continues

AMAZON AND APPLE

Canzano:

Amazon and Apple want to be in the college live-sports programming space but neither has the infrastructure to produce games. Amazon uses the NFL Network for the Thursday Night Football production. The Pac-12 Networks already handles production of 36 football games.

THE NUMBERS

Canzano:

Maybe we should wait to see what happens, but it feels like the Pac-12 could land somewhere in the neighborhood of $32-34 million per school.

FOUR CORNERS SCHOOLS

Canzano:

I’ve long maintained that the Pac-12’s “Four Corners” schools (Utah, Colorado, Arizona, ASU) weren’t interested in leaving for the Big 12. It would be more of a lateral move, than anything. The figures we’re now seeing underscore that sentiment.

BIG 12 WANTED STABILITY

I suspect the Big 12’s strategy was to get stable. It preserves its relationship with ESPN and FOX. It can now turn the focus to trying to get its members to sign a long-term grant of rights. That’s a positive, given the landscape.

Now, it’s the Pac-12’s turn.

TWEETS

I think there was some advantage in being first, especially if the Pac-12 is going Amazon/ESPN. I'm a little surprised that the Pac-12 appears poised to beat the Big 12 on a per school average. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) October 30, 2022

INDUSTRY PREDICTION

sorry but I have been saying It was going to be ESPN and a streaming service for Pac 12 for quite a while. Go back and look. And in case you missed it Big Ten is not exclusively with Fox. Also CBS, NBC, Peacock and BTN. https://t.co/Ua5FjVXgeM — Bob Thompson (@rltsports) October 31, 2022

AMAZON - PAC-12 PARTNERSHIP

I can assure you if all that is available to Amazon is T3/Pac 12 Network rights Amazon will not be entering into an agreement with Pac 12. https://t.co/L8E6uq63RN — Bob Thompson (@rltsports) October 31, 2022

PAC-12 NETWORKS

That has been a part of the narrative all along. If the Pac 12 wants to receive more than $300 million per year on average, they’re going to need to figure out a way to monetize the content from the Pac 12 networks. https://t.co/VcLALXxqh2 — Bob Thompson (@rltsports) October 30, 2022

NOTABLE

That has long been a requirement by the NFL for all non-OTA games (Amazon, NFL Network and ESPN/MNF, ESPN+ game today). Never been a requirement with college games and don't expect it to start either. https://t.co/64T5putItT — Bob Thompson (@rltsports) October 30, 2022

MORE DETAILS

Nicest trucks I've ever seen. Actually, I believe the trucks are owned by Game Creek not Amazon. A little overkill for a college game but could probably be fitted to do a single game with each of the three trucks. https://t.co/6bixgDjrkY — Bob Thompson (@rltsports) October 30, 2022

THE LIMITS OF STREAMING

If you are a sports fan, you really have no choice but to subscribe to a cable or satellite bundle. That is going to be the case for a number of years given when current sports rights deals expire. https://t.co/yPmLK7Uu2e — Bob Thompson (@rltsports) October 30, 2022

INTERESTING

Thinking about this Big 12 TV deal being leaked on a Sunday. Rather odd. Can only think of two reasons…they wanted SBJ to get it in their magazine this week or they think maybe someone else might be announcing a deal soon??? — Bob Thompson (@rltsports) October 30, 2022

TIER 3 RIGHTS IN BIG 12 DEAL

All I know is that it is well documented that Tier 3 rights were wrapped into the ESPN deal when they took all the championship games and I was told that ESPN+ is part of the deal out today. https://t.co/Yx189HxNXR — Bob Thompson (@rltsports) October 30, 2022

JON WILNER'S IDEA

The latest radical plan from the Hotline: The #Pac12 should consider going all in with Amazon. And we mean *all* inhttps://t.co/a3iHjkqpJ3 — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 30, 2022

LAYING OUT THE NUMBERS

Numbers:

– #Pac12 deal with Fox & ESPN pays avg of 20.8m/school over the 12 years.

– #Big12 now at 31.6/school

– Difference is 10.8m

– To equal B12, P12 needs 51.9% increase

– Big 12 got 43.6% uptick (22m to 31.6m) — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) October 30, 2022

MORE NUMBERS

To add one more for those interested: Final year of current P12 deal (FY24) pays ~27m per school from ESPN and Fox. Annual escalator in the term sheet has been 5.1% over the 12 years. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) October 30, 2022

ALSO THIS

#Pac12 presidents to meet Monday with a loaded agenda:https://t.co/5jimRPCJYu — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) October 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire