Pac-12 College World Series winners throughout history

Kings of the Diamond

(Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)

Oregon State’s loss to Kentucky in the 2024 Super Regional marked the end of an era for the Pac-12, a legendary conference that dominated not just sports like football and basketball but made a mark in everything from swimming to golf to, most certainly, baseball.

The history remains for the latter, however, and while the baseball finale wasn’t a 30th College World Series trophy, it highlighted how strong the conference was on the diamond.

Here’s a look at the 29 NCAA Baseball National Champions throughout the Pac-12’s history—which, oddly enough, ends with the Beaver’s 2018 World Series nod.

29. California — 1947 national champion

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Record: 31-0

28. USC — 1948 national championship

(USA TODAY)

Record: 26-4

27. California — 1957 national championship

(USA TODAY)

Record: 35-10

26. USC — 1958 national championship

(Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 29-3

25. USC — 1961 national championship

(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 36-7

24. USC — 1963 national championship

Photo By Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Record: 35-10

23. Arizona State — 1965 national championship

(USA TODAY)

Record: 54-8

22. Arizona State — 1967 national championship

(USA TODAY)

Record: 53-12

21. USC — 1968 national championship

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Record: 43-12-1

20. Arizona State — 1969 national championship

(USA TODAY)

Record: 53-12

19. USC — 1970 national champion

(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 45-13

18. USC — 1971 national champion

(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 46-11

17. USC — 1972 national champion

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Record: 47-13-1

16. USC — 1973 national champion

(Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Record: 51-11

15. USC — 1974 national champion

(USA TODAY)

Record: 50-20

14. Arizona — 1976 national champion

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Record: 56-17

13. Arizona State — 1977 national champion

(Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Record: 57-12

12. USC — 1978 national champion

(USA TODAY)

Record: 54-9

11. Arizona — 1980 national champion

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Record: 45-21-1

10. Arizona State — 1981 national champion

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Record: 55-13

9. Arizona — 1986 national champion

(USA TODAY)

Record: 49-19

8. Stanford — 1987 national champion

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 53-17

7. Stanford — 1988 national champion

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 46-23

6. USC — 1998 national champion

(Vincent Laforet /Allsport)

Record: 49-17

5. Oregon State — 2006 national champion

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Record: 50-16

4. Oregon State — 2007 national champion

(Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 49-18

3. Arizona — 2012 national champion

(Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 48-17

2. UCLA — 2013 national champion

(Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 49-17

1. Oregon State — 2018 national champion

(Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 55-12

Story originally appeared on List Wire