Pac-12 College World Series winners throughout history
Kings of the Diamond
Oregon State’s loss to Kentucky in the 2024 Super Regional marked the end of an era for the Pac-12, a legendary conference that dominated not just sports like football and basketball but made a mark in everything from swimming to golf to, most certainly, baseball.
The history remains for the latter, however, and while the baseball finale wasn’t a 30th College World Series trophy, it highlighted how strong the conference was on the diamond.
Here’s a look at the 29 NCAA Baseball National Champions throughout the Pac-12’s history—which, oddly enough, ends with the Beaver’s 2018 World Series nod.
29. California — 1947 national champion
Record: 31-0
28. USC — 1948 national championship
Record: 26-4
27. California — 1957 national championship
Record: 35-10
26. USC — 1958 national championship
Record: 29-3
25. USC — 1961 national championship
Record: 36-7
24. USC — 1963 national championship
Record: 35-10
23. Arizona State — 1965 national championship
Record: 54-8
22. Arizona State — 1967 national championship
Record: 53-12
21. USC — 1968 national championship
Record: 43-12-1
20. Arizona State — 1969 national championship
Record: 53-12
19. USC — 1970 national champion
Record: 45-13
18. USC — 1971 national champion
Record: 46-11
17. USC — 1972 national champion
Record: 47-13-1
16. USC — 1973 national champion
Record: 51-11
15. USC — 1974 national champion
Record: 50-20
14. Arizona — 1976 national champion
Record: 56-17
13. Arizona State — 1977 national champion
Record: 57-12
12. USC — 1978 national champion
Record: 54-9
11. Arizona — 1980 national champion
Record: 45-21-1
10. Arizona State — 1981 national champion
Record: 55-13
9. Arizona — 1986 national champion
Record: 49-19
8. Stanford — 1987 national champion
Record: 53-17
7. Stanford — 1988 national champion
Record: 46-23
6. USC — 1998 national champion
Record: 49-17
5. Oregon State — 2006 national champion
Record: 50-16
4. Oregon State — 2007 national champion
Record: 49-18
3. Arizona — 2012 national champion
Record: 48-17
2. UCLA — 2013 national champion
Record: 49-17
1. Oregon State — 2018 national champion
Record: 55-12