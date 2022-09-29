Pac-12 College Wires predictions: Week 5
Can you believe one month of college football has already been played?
Here we are right in Week 5, and the Pac-12 Conference slate is underway. USC, Washington and UCLA are the remaining undefeated teams, although Washington State, Oregon State, Utah and Oregon all look really strong this season.
The Pac-12 College Wires teams are back once again to make predictions for Week 5. Here are how things went last week and the overall results up until this point:
Zac Neel (Ducks) – 6-0, 35-5
Jack Carlough (Buffs) – 6-0, 35-5
Don Smalley (Ducks) – 4-2, 32-8
Matt Zemek (Trojans) – 5-1, 33-7
Patrick Conn (Regional Editor) – 6-0, 34-6
Andy Patton (Ducks) – 5-1, 32-8
Matt Wadleigh (Buffs/Trojans) – 5-1, 31-9
Don James (Trojans) – 6-0, 32-8
Tony Cosolo (Buffs) – 6-0, 31-9
Let’s dive in and see who everyone picked for Week 5:
WASHINGTON AT UCLA
Sep 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) runs for yards after the catch against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Don Smalley: UCLA
Andy Patton: Washington
Zac Neel: Washington
Matt Zemek: Washington
Don James: UCLA
Matt Wadleigh: Washington
Jack Carlough: Washington
Tony Cosolo: UCLA
Patrick Conn: Washington
OREGON STATE AT UTAH
September 24, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) passes against ASU during a game at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football Utah Asu Utah At Asu
Don Smalley: Utah
Andy Patton: Utah
Zac Neel: Oregon State
Matt Zemek: Utah
Don James: Utah
Matt Wadleigh: Oregon State
Jack Carlough: Utah
Tony Cosolo: Utah
Patrick Conn: Utah
CAL AT WASHINGTON STATE
Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) is forced out of the pocket by Idaho Vandals defensive lineman Zach Krotzer (96) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Don Smalley: Washington State
Andy Patton: Washington State
Zac Neel: Washington State
Matt Zemek: Washington State
Don James: Washington State
Matt Wadleigh: Washington State
Jack Carlough: Washington State
Tony Cosolo: Washington State
Patrick Conn: Washington State
COLORADO AT ARIZONA
Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Don Smalley: Arizona
Andy Patton: Arizona
Zac Neel: Arizona
Matt Zemek: Arizona
Don James: Arizona
Matt Wadleigh: Arizona
Jack Carlough: Arizona
Tony Cosolo: Arizona
Patrick Conn: Arizona
ARIZONA STATE AT USC
Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) reacts after making an interception against the Oregon State Beavers in the closing minute at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
Don Smalley: USC
Andy Patton: USC
Zac Neel: USC
Matt Zemek: USC
Don James: USC
Matt Wadleigh: USC
Jack Carlough: USC
Tony Cosolo: USC
Patrick Conn: USC
STANFORD AT OREGON
Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell (1) begins to celebrate against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Don Smalley: Oregon
Andy Patton: Oregon
Zac Neel: Oregon
Matt Zemek: Oregon
Don James: Oregon
Matt Wadleigh: Oregon
Jack Carlough: Oregon
Tony Cosolo: Oregon
Patrick Conn: Oregon