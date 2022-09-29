Pac-12 College Wires predictions: Week 5

Can you believe one month of college football has already been played?

Here we are right in Week 5, and the Pac-12 Conference slate is underway. USC, Washington and UCLA are the remaining undefeated teams, although Washington State, Oregon State, Utah and Oregon all look really strong this season.

The Pac-12 College Wires teams are back once again to make predictions for Week 5. Here are how things went last week and the overall results up until this point:

Zac Neel (Ducks) – 6-0, 35-5

Jack Carlough (Buffs) – 6-0, 35-5

Don Smalley (Ducks) – 4-2, 32-8

Matt Zemek (Trojans) – 5-1, 33-7

Patrick Conn (Regional Editor) – 6-0, 34-6

Andy Patton (Ducks) – 5-1, 32-8

Matt Wadleigh (Buffs/Trojans) – 5-1, 31-9

Don James (Trojans) – 6-0, 32-8

Tony Cosolo (Buffs) – 6-0, 31-9

Let’s dive in and see who everyone picked for Week 5:

WASHINGTON AT UCLA

Sep 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) runs for yards after the catch against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: UCLA

Andy Patton: Washington

Zac Neel: Washington

Matt Zemek: Washington

Don James: UCLA

Matt Wadleigh: Washington

Jack Carlough: Washington

Tony Cosolo: UCLA

Patrick Conn: Washington

OREGON STATE AT UTAH

September 24, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) passes against ASU during a game at Sun Devil Stadium.

Don Smalley: Utah

Andy Patton: Utah

Zac Neel: Oregon State

Matt Zemek: Utah

Don James: Utah

Matt Wadleigh: Oregon State

Jack Carlough: Utah

Tony Cosolo: Utah

Patrick Conn: Utah

CAL AT WASHINGTON STATE

Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) is forced out of the pocket by Idaho Vandals defensive lineman Zach Krotzer (96) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Washington State

Andy Patton: Washington State

Zac Neel: Washington State

Matt Zemek: Washington State

Don James: Washington State

Matt Wadleigh: Washington State

Jack Carlough: Washington State

Tony Cosolo: Washington State

Patrick Conn: Washington State

COLORADO AT ARIZONA

Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Arizona

Andy Patton: Arizona

Zac Neel: Arizona

Matt Zemek: Arizona

Don James: Arizona

Matt Wadleigh: Arizona

Jack Carlough: Arizona

Tony Cosolo: Arizona

Patrick Conn: Arizona

ARIZONA STATE AT USC

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) reacts after making an interception against the Oregon State Beavers in the closing minute at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: USC

Andy Patton: USC

Zac Neel: USC

Matt Zemek: USC

Don James: USC

Matt Wadleigh: USC

Jack Carlough: USC

Tony Cosolo: USC

Patrick Conn: USC

STANFORD AT OREGON

Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell (1) begins to celebrate against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Oregon

Andy Patton: Oregon

Zac Neel: Oregon

Matt Zemek: Oregon

Don James: Oregon

Matt Wadleigh: Oregon

Jack Carlough: Oregon

Tony Cosolo: Oregon

Patrick Conn: Oregon

