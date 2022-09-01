Pac-12 College Wire sites pick the Pac in Week 1
The first full week of college football is here. After months and months of transfer portal moves, NIL deals, coaching changes, recruitment updates, and Week Zero, we finally have Week 1 of the 2022 college football season.
This year, every week, we will have predictions for all of the Pac-12 games from each of the sites (Trojans, Buffaloes, and Ducks Wire). The predictions will come from the following:
Zachary Neel, Don Smalley, and Andy Patton of Ducks Wire; Matt Zemek, Donovan James, and Matt Wadleigh of Trojans Wire; and Jack Carlough and Tony Cosolo of Buffaloes Wire. College Wire regional managing editor Patrick Conn will also weigh in with his predictions as well.
Week 1 doesn’t have very many eye-popping matchups, but the two biggest games are huge: Utah-Florida and Oregon-Georgia are two of the best matchups in the entire weekend of college football.
So, let’s run down the Pac-12 slate and check out the predictions. Check back here toward the end of every week:
NORTHERN ARIZONA VS. ARIZONA STATE
Arizona State University head football coach Herm Edwards speaks with newly hired offensive coordinator Zak Hill during practice at the Verde Dickey Dome on campus in Tempe, Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Asu Football
Don Smalley (Ducks Wire): Arizona State
Andy Patton (Ducks Wire): Arizona State
Zachary Neel (Ducks Wire): Arizona State
Matt Zemek (Trojans Wire): Arizona State
Donovan James (Trojans Wire): Arizona State
Matt Wadleigh (Trojans Wire): Arizona State
Jack Carlough (Buffaloes Wire): Arizona State
Tony Cosolo (Buffaloes Wire): Arizona State
Patrick Conn: Arizona State
TCU VS. COLORADO
Oct 16, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Mark Perry (5) celebrates his turnover with defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) and linebacker Marvin Ham II (7) in the third quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Don: TCU
Andy: TCU
Zachary: TCU
Matt Z: TCU
Donovan: Colorado
Matt W: Colorado
Jack: Colorado
Tony: Colorado
Patrick: TCU
BOWLING GREEN VS. UCLA
Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Don: UCLA
Andy: UCLA
Zachary: UCLA
Matt Z: UCLA
Donovan: UCLA
Matt W: UCLA
Jack: UCLA
Tony: UCLA
Patrick: UCLA
OREGON VS. GEORGIA
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) works out with the Ducks Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Don: Oregon
Andy: Georgia
Zachary: Georgia
Matt Z: Georgia
Donovan: Georgia
Matt W: Georgia
Jack: Georgia
Tony: Georgia
Patrick: Georgia
ARIZONA VS. SDSU
Dec 4, 2021; Carson, CA, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jordon Brookshire (4) runs the ball against the Utah State Aggies during the first half in the Mountain West Conference championship game at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Don: SDSU
Andy: SDSU
Zachary: Arizona
Matt Z: SDSU
Donovan: SDSU
Matt W: SDSU
Jack: SDSU
Tony: SDSU
Patrick: SDSU
UC DAVIS VS. CALIFORNIA
Jul 27, 2021; Hollywood, CA, USA; California Bears head coach Justin Wilcox speaks with the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day at the W Hollywood. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Cal
Andy: Cal
Zachary: Cal
Matt Z: Cal
Donovan: Cal
Matt W: Cal
Jack: Cal
Tony: Cal
Patrick: Cal
RICE VS. USC
Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Don: USC
Andy: USC
Zachary: USC
Matt Z: USC
Donovan: USC
Matt W: USC
Jack: USC
Tony: USC
Patrick: USC
UTAH VS. FLORIDA
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.
College Football Rose Bowl
Don: Florida
Andy: Utah
Zachary: Utah
Matt Z: Utah
Donovan: Utah
Matt W: Florida
Jack: Florida
Tony: Florida
Patrick: Florida
COLGATE VS. STANFORD
Nov 13, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (front) takes the field before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Stanford
Andy: Stanford
Zachary: Stanford
Matt Z: Stanford
Donovan: Stanford
Matt W: Stanford
Jack: Stanford
Tony: Stanford
Patrick; Stanford
IDAHO VS. WASHINGTON STATE
Nov 13, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert walks out to the field during a time out in the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Washington State
Andy: Washington State
Zachary: Washington State
Matt Z: Washington State
Donovan: Washington State
Matt W: Washington State
Jack: Washington State
Tony: Washington State
Patrick; Washington State
BOISE STATE VS. OREGON STATE
Nov 26, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. San Diego State defeated Boise State 27-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Oregon State
Andy: Boise State
Zachary: Boise State
Matt Z: Oregon State
Donovan: Boise State
Matt W: Boise State
Jack: Oregon State
Tony: Boise State
Patrick: Oregon State
KENT STATE VS. WASHINGTON
Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Washington
Andy: Washington
Zachary: Washington
Matt Z: Washington
Donovan: Washington
Matt W: Washington
Jack: Washington
Tony: Washington
Patrick: Washington