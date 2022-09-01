Pac-12 College Wire sites pick the Pac in Week 1

The first full week of college football is here. After months and months of transfer portal moves, NIL deals, coaching changes, recruitment updates, and Week Zero, we finally have Week 1 of the 2022 college football season.

This year, every week, we will have predictions for all of the Pac-12 games from each of the sites (Trojans, Buffaloes, and Ducks Wire). The predictions will come from the following:

Zachary Neel, Don Smalley, and Andy Patton of Ducks Wire; Matt Zemek, Donovan James, and Matt Wadleigh of Trojans Wire; and Jack Carlough and Tony Cosolo of Buffaloes Wire. College Wire regional managing editor Patrick Conn will also weigh in with his predictions as well.

Week 1 doesn’t have very many eye-popping matchups, but the two biggest games are huge: Utah-Florida and Oregon-Georgia are two of the best matchups in the entire weekend of college football.

So, let’s run down the Pac-12 slate and check out the predictions. Check back here toward the end of every week:

NORTHERN ARIZONA VS. ARIZONA STATE

Arizona State University head football coach Herm Edwards speaks with newly hired offensive coordinator Zak Hill during practice at the Verde Dickey Dome on campus in Tempe, Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Asu Football

Don Smalley (Ducks Wire): Arizona State

Andy Patton (Ducks Wire): Arizona State

Zachary Neel (Ducks Wire): Arizona State

Matt Zemek (Trojans Wire): Arizona State

Donovan James (Trojans Wire): Arizona State

Matt Wadleigh (Trojans Wire): Arizona State

Jack Carlough (Buffaloes Wire): Arizona State

Tony Cosolo (Buffaloes Wire): Arizona State

Patrick Conn: Arizona State

TCU VS. COLORADO

Oct 16, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Mark Perry (5) celebrates his turnover with defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) and linebacker Marvin Ham II (7) in the third quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Don: TCU

Andy: TCU

Zachary: TCU

Matt Z: TCU

Donovan: Colorado

Matt W: Colorado

Jack: Colorado

Tony: Colorado

Patrick: TCU

BOWLING GREEN VS. UCLA

Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Don: UCLA

Andy: UCLA

Zachary: UCLA

Matt Z: UCLA

Donovan: UCLA

Matt W: UCLA

Jack: UCLA

Tony: UCLA

Patrick: UCLA

OREGON VS. GEORGIA

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) works out with the Ducks Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Don: Oregon

Andy: Georgia

Zachary: Georgia

Matt Z: Georgia

Donovan: Georgia

Matt W: Georgia

Jack: Georgia

Tony: Georgia

Patrick: Georgia

ARIZONA VS. SDSU

Dec 4, 2021; Carson, CA, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jordon Brookshire (4) runs the ball against the Utah State Aggies during the first half in the Mountain West Conference championship game at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Don: SDSU

Andy: SDSU

Zachary: Arizona

Matt Z: SDSU

Donovan: SDSU

Matt W: SDSU

Jack: SDSU

Tony: SDSU

Patrick: SDSU

UC DAVIS VS. CALIFORNIA

Jul 27, 2021; Hollywood, CA, USA; California Bears head coach Justin Wilcox speaks with the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day at the W Hollywood. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Cal

Andy: Cal

Zachary: Cal

Matt Z: Cal

Donovan: Cal

Matt W: Cal

Jack: Cal

Tony: Cal

Patrick: Cal

RICE VS. USC

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don: USC

Andy: USC

Zachary: USC

Matt Z: USC

Donovan: USC

Matt W: USC

Jack: USC

Tony: USC

Patrick: USC

UTAH VS. FLORIDA

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

College Football Rose Bowl

Don: Florida

Andy: Utah

Zachary: Utah

Matt Z: Utah

Donovan: Utah

Matt W: Florida

Jack: Florida

Tony: Florida

Patrick: Florida

COLGATE VS. STANFORD

Nov 13, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (front) takes the field before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Stanford

Andy: Stanford

Zachary: Stanford

Matt Z: Stanford

Donovan: Stanford

Matt W: Stanford

Jack: Stanford

Tony: Stanford

Patrick; Stanford

IDAHO VS. WASHINGTON STATE

Nov 13, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert walks out to the field during a time out in the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Washington State

Andy: Washington State

Zachary: Washington State

Matt Z: Washington State

Donovan: Washington State

Matt W: Washington State

Jack: Washington State

Tony: Washington State

Patrick; Washington State

BOISE STATE VS. OREGON STATE

Nov 26, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. San Diego State defeated Boise State 27-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Oregon State

Andy: Boise State

Zachary: Boise State

Matt Z: Oregon State

Donovan: Boise State

Matt W: Boise State

Jack: Oregon State

Tony: Boise State

Patrick: Oregon State

KENT STATE VS. WASHINGTON

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Washington

Andy: Washington

Zachary: Washington

Matt Z: Washington

Donovan: Washington

Matt W: Washington

Jack: Washington

Tony: Washington

Patrick: Washington

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire