Pac-12 College Wire predictions: Week 6

With Week 6 on the horizon, let’s dive in and examine the predictions from the Pac-12 College Wire teams. Here are the results from last week with the full season’s results in parentheses.

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire – 4-2 (39-7)

Jack Carlough, Buffs Wire – 5-1 (40-6)

Pat Conn, regional editor – 5-1 (39-7)

Matt Zemek, Trojans Wire – 5-1 (38-8)

Don James, Trojans Wire – 6-0 (38-8)

Andy Patton, Ducks Wire – 5-1 (37-9)

Don Smalley, Ducks Wire – 6-0 (38-8)

Tony Cosolo, Buffs Wire – 6-0 (37-9)

Matt Wadleigh, Buffs Wire/Trojans Wire – 4-2 (35-11)

There are a few notable matchups this week in the Pac-12, something that will be quite regular as we get into the back half of the season. Washington State against USC and Utah facing UCLA in Los Angeles are the two biggest of the weekend.

Here are the predictions:

UTAH AT UCLA

September 24, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) passes against ASU during a game at Sun Devil Stadium.

Football Utah Asu Utah At Asu

Don Smalley: UCLA

Andy Patton: Utah

Zac Neel: Utah

Jack Carlough: Utah

Tony Cosolo: UCLA

Matt Zemek: Utah

Matt Wadleigh: Utah

Don James: Utah

Patrick Conn: Utah

WASHINGTON AT ARIZONA STATE

Sep 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Washington

Andy Patton: Washington

Zac Neel: Washington

Jack Carlough: Washington

Tony Cosolo: Washington

Matt Zemek: Washington

Matt Wadleigh: Washington

Don James: Arizona State

Patrick Conn: Washington

WASHINGTON STATE AT USC

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) reacts after making an interception against the Oregon State Beavers in the closing minute at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: USC

Andy Patton: USC

Zac Neel: USC

Jack Carlough: USC

Tony Cosolo: USC

Matt Zemek: USC

Matt Wadleigh: USC

Don James: USC

Patrick Conn: USC

OREGON AT ARIZONA

Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell (1) begins to celebrate against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Oregon

Andy Patton: Oregon

Zac Neel: Oregon

Jack Carlough: Oregon

Tony Cosolo: Oregon

Matt Zemek: Oregon

Matt Wadleigh: Oregon

Don James: Oregon

Patrick Conn: Oregon

OREGON STATE AT STANFORD

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jam Griffin (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans in the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sport

Don Smalley: Oregon State

Andy Patton: Oregon State

Zac Neel: Oregon State

Jack Carlough: Oregon State

Tony Cosolo: Oregon State

Matt Zemek: Oregon State

Matt Wadleigh: Oregon State

Don James: Stanford

Patrick Conn: Oregon State

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire