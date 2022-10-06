Pac-12 College Wire predictions: Week 6
With Week 6 on the horizon, let’s dive in and examine the predictions from the Pac-12 College Wire teams. Here are the results from last week with the full season’s results in parentheses.
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire – 4-2 (39-7)
Jack Carlough, Buffs Wire – 5-1 (40-6)
Pat Conn, regional editor – 5-1 (39-7)
Matt Zemek, Trojans Wire – 5-1 (38-8)
Don James, Trojans Wire – 6-0 (38-8)
Andy Patton, Ducks Wire – 5-1 (37-9)
Don Smalley, Ducks Wire – 6-0 (38-8)
Tony Cosolo, Buffs Wire – 6-0 (37-9)
Matt Wadleigh, Buffs Wire/Trojans Wire – 4-2 (35-11)
There are a few notable matchups this week in the Pac-12, something that will be quite regular as we get into the back half of the season. Washington State against USC and Utah facing UCLA in Los Angeles are the two biggest of the weekend.
Here are the predictions:
UTAH AT UCLA
September 24, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) passes against ASU during a game at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football Utah Asu Utah At Asu
Don Smalley: UCLA
Andy Patton: Utah
Zac Neel: Utah
Jack Carlough: Utah
Tony Cosolo: UCLA
Matt Zemek: Utah
Matt Wadleigh: Utah
Don James: Utah
Patrick Conn: Utah
WASHINGTON AT ARIZONA STATE
Sep 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Don Smalley: Washington
Andy Patton: Washington
Zac Neel: Washington
Jack Carlough: Washington
Tony Cosolo: Washington
Matt Zemek: Washington
Matt Wadleigh: Washington
Don James: Arizona State
Patrick Conn: Washington
WASHINGTON STATE AT USC
Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) reacts after making an interception against the Oregon State Beavers in the closing minute at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
Don Smalley: USC
Andy Patton: USC
Zac Neel: USC
Jack Carlough: USC
Tony Cosolo: USC
Matt Zemek: USC
Matt Wadleigh: USC
Don James: USC
Patrick Conn: USC
OREGON AT ARIZONA
Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell (1) begins to celebrate against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Don Smalley: Oregon
Andy Patton: Oregon
Zac Neel: Oregon
Jack Carlough: Oregon
Tony Cosolo: Oregon
Matt Zemek: Oregon
Matt Wadleigh: Oregon
Don James: Oregon
Patrick Conn: Oregon
OREGON STATE AT STANFORD
Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jam Griffin (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans in the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sport
Don Smalley: Oregon State
Andy Patton: Oregon State
Zac Neel: Oregon State
Jack Carlough: Oregon State
Tony Cosolo: Oregon State
Matt Zemek: Oregon State
Matt Wadleigh: Oregon State
Don James: Stanford
Patrick Conn: Oregon State