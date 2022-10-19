Pac-12 College Football Playoff drought is likely to extend to six straight seasons

We talked to Ducks Wire in the middle of the season to address a number of topics. One important and central topic, which is undeniable and unavoidable for anyone who follows college football, is the College Football Playoff. It might seem premature to talk about the award before November, but this is something on everyone’s mind. It’s just there, and the subject is going to come up at some point.

Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel had this to say about the Pac-12’s chances of making the playoff this year:

I’m not ready to say that a Pac-12 team won’t make the CFP yet, but I do understand how unlikely it’s starting to feel.

At this point, I think USC, UCLA, and Oregon are the only three teams in contention, and they’re going to need some help to get there.

Whoever wins the Pac-12 Championship must do so with only 1 loss on the record, and they need one of the top teams to falter.

If I were to put money on it, the Pac-12 is on the outside looking in once again.

I’m not ready to write the death warrant just yet though.

