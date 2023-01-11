Pac-12 coaches describe Kerr Kriisa's 'electric' impact on Arizona basketball

Panther-lair

The Panthers head to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on the 24th ranked Duke Blue Devils. Pitt is coming off of 75-74 defeat to Clemson on Saturday and will be looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since November. Duke entered the year ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP Top 25, but the Blue Devils have had some growing pains under first year head coach Jon Scheyer.